Austin Falls to Minnesota, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on May 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







BLAINE, MN - The Austin Bruins third period comeback wasn't enough to take Game One of the Robertson Cup Semifinal as the Minnesota Wilderness came away with the 4-3 overtime victory.

The Bruins struck first after Matsvei Marshchanok intercepted a pass in the Wilderness zone and ripped it past Valdemar Andersen at 5:23 in the first period for his fourth goal of the postseason.

The Wilderness responded late in the period after Talan Blanck shot shortside from the bottom of the right circle past a scrambling Cody Butikis for the equalizer at 16:14

It looked like the game would head into the first intermission tied up, but Blanck had other plans. The Wilderness broke into the offensive zone with an odd man rush and Noah Dziver banked a shot off of Butikis' pad right to Blanck who found the back of the twine to take a 2-1 lead with 53 seconds left in the first.

EJ Paddington would find the back of the net in the second, but the goal was disallowed after Anderson's mask began to fall off before the shot and a whistle was blown.

Neither team could piece anything together in the second period and the game would remain 2-1 in favor of the Wilderness. Thanks to two power play opportunities, the Bruins outshot Minnesota 15-5.

Austin found themselves shorthanded in the third with just over half the period left after Paddington was sent to the penalty box for hooking.

Enter the Marshchanok twins. The brothers found themselves on a two-on-one breakaway when Siamion crossed a pass to Matsvei who sniped the puck past Anderson for the game-tying goal, his first shorthanded goal of the postseason.

Paddington finally got his goal at 13:44 in the third when Bobby Williams shot into traffic and the puck banked in off of Paddington to give the Black and Gold the lead back.

Minnesota wouldn't go down without a fight. Defenseman Olle Karlsson danced his way into the offensive zone and slipped the puck past Butikis with 3:23 to go.

60 minutes wouldn't be enough and the game went to overtime.

The Wilderness were peppering the net in OT and kept the pressure on the Bruins with seven shots to Austin's two.

Butikis punched a Zachary Homer shot into the corner with his blocker, but Bryce Dahl centered a pass to Blanck who tipped it past Butikis to complete his hat trick and give Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

Game Two of the Robertson Cup Semifinal is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Saturday.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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