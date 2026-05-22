Alex Perreault Commits to UW-Eau Claire

Published on May 22, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that defenseman Alex Perreault has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to further his academic and playing career.

"It means everything to continue playing hockey at the collegiate level," said Perreault. "It's always been a dream of mine to play college hockey"

Perreault was acquired by the Bruins in late November via a trade with the Elmira Aviators. The 21-year old played in 30 games with the Black and Gold. The defenseman recorded his first point as a Bruin on December 12th against the Watertown Shamrocks when he assisted on Siamion Marshchanok's empty net goal. He scored his first goal a week later when he tapped in a pass from EJ Paddington in the first minute of the second period against the Aberdeen Wings.

"I feel like the structure that we had this year helped me grow as a player," the six-foot-seven blueliner commented. "Playing in Austin taught me how to play within a system and understand the details that come with structured hockey that you see more of at the collegiate level."

"We are very excited for Alex and his family!" Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "He came to Austin for the exposure to colleges and he has earned this opportunity. We are excited to follow his collegiate career"

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds hockey team is a Division III program that is a member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. UWEC finished the 2025-26 season with a 16-8-2 overall record, going 11-3-1 in conference play this season. The Blugolds finished second in their conference with 33 points.

"I really connected with the coaching staff at Eau Claire and the campus was exactly what I was looking for in a school," Perrault said regarding what led him to UW-Eau Claire.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

Alex Perreault Commits to UW-Eau Claire - Austin Bruins

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