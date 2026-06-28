Axelsson Drafted to NHL by Mammoth

Published on June 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Former Austin Bruin goaltender Carl Axelsson was drafted Saturday in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft by the Utah Mammoth. Axelsson was selected by the Mammoth in the fourth round of the draft with the 115th overall pick.

Axelsson made his debut with the Bruins on December 7th, 2024 against the St. Cloud Norsemen, allowing just one goal on 27 shots while picking up the victory for the Bruins in a shootout.

Paired with Jack Solomon, Axelsson was a key part of the Bruins one-two punch in net. In his time in Austin, the Danderyd, Sweden native appeared in 20 games, picking up 13 wins and posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage - the latter a Bruins single season record.

In January, he was honored as one of the top goalies in the country when he was ranked 13th among North American goaltenders in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings. Later in the season, Axelsson was selected to the NAHL 2025 Top Prospects Tournament on the Selects Gold team.

The former Bruins netminder cemented his name as one of the most dominant goalies in team history on April 5th, 2025 when he stopped all 30 shots faced against the North Iowa Bulls for his sixth shutout of the season, breaking Kyle McClellan's single season shutout record.

"We are thrilled to see Carl get drafted to the NHL," commented Bruins head coach Steve Howard. "Since day one in Austin, his elite work ethic, character, and relentless drive have set him apart. He is a phenomenal teammate and a fierce competitor who never stops grinding. Today is a great day for Carl, his family and everyone who has supported him along the way."

After Austin, Axlesson spent the 2025-26 season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks. The former Bruin finished top six among USHL goalies in wins (28), GAA (2.48) and save percentage (.916).







North American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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