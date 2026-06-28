Prima Selected in NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Minotauros are proud to announce that forward Artem Prima was selected by the Utah Mammoth in the 2026 NHL Draft. Prima was selected with the 19th pick in the seventh round and was the only player credited to a team in the NAHL.

Prima started the season with the Minotauros posting eight goals and 18 assists for 26 total points through 28 games. Visa issues delayed Prima's return to Minot after the Christmas break and when he did return to the United States the Tauros advanced him to the Omaha Lancers in the USHL for their final 17 games where he posted six goals and eight assists.

Prima becomes the third Minotauros player to be drafted by an NAHL following Merrick Madsen (6th round 2013) and Kyle Kukkonen (6th round 2021). Prima will look to become the next Minotauro alum to appear in the NHL following Blake Lizotte, Jon Lizotte, Mason Morelli, Ondrej Pavel, and Wimer Skoog.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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