War in Watford Celebrates America's 250th

Published on July 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







The Minot Minotauros and Bismarck Bobcats will once again meet in an exhibition series at the RoughRider Center in Watford City, ND for the 7th Annual War in Watford. This year's War in Watford theme will be "America 250," past themes have included fishing/hunting, 80s vs. 90s, first responders, and oil/gas industry. The games will be played on September 11th and 12th in Watford a week before the start of the NAHL regular season.

To celebrate the theme, both the Minotauros and Bobcats will wear specialty jerseys designed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Both Jerseys

America 250 logo on left chest

Colonial soldiers on right shoulder

Modern American soldiers on left shoulder

Minotauros Jersey

13 red and white stripes on body and arms matching the American Flag

Eagle take from the Seal of the United States Congress

Minotauros "Bullhead" logo in American Flag Red on shoulders

Bobcats Jersey

50 stars around body of jersey representing current 50 states

13 stars around arms of jersey representing original 13 colonies/states

Eagle take from the Seal of the President of the United States of America

Bobcats logo in white on shoulders

The jerseys will be available via auction on DASH the week of the War in Watford. Tickets for the 7th Annual War in Watford will be available at the RoughRider Center's website soon.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

War in Watford Celebrates America's 250th - Minot Minotauros

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