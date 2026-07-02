Connor Mylymok Signs with NHL's Chicago Blackhawks

Published on July 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that former team captain Connor Mylymok has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the National Hockey League's (NHL) Chicago Blackhawks.

Mylymok spent three seasons in Austin as a forward, appearing in 122 regular-season games, posting 50 points (20G, 30A). Known for his intimidating presence on the ice, his 382 career penalty minutes rank second all-time in Bruins history.

The forward was named Captain of the Bruins prior to the 2020-21 season where he recorded career highs in goals (8), assists (19), and points (27).

Mylymok appeared in 52 regular-season games with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs in 2025-26, posting 10 points (3G, 7A). He ranked third in the AHL with 204 penalty minutes, and logged his first career AHL goal on Oct. 12, 2025 at Iowa.

The 6-foot-1 forward has totaled 60 career regular-season AHL games with the Calgary Wranglers and IceHogs, posting 10 points (3G, 7A). He's also registered 26 points (14G, 12A) in 51 career regular-season ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads and Rapid City Rush. Additionally, the Jackson, Miss. native has tallied one assist in nine career ECHL postseason contests.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

Connor Mylymok Signs with NHL's Chicago Blackhawks - Austin Bruins

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