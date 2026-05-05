Four Bruins Named to All Central Division Team

Published on May 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Four Austin Bruins have been named to the North American Hockey League's (NAHL) All-Central Division Team, the league announced on Tuesday. Forwards Siamion and Matsvei Marshchanok, defenseman Nathan Williams and goaltender Jack Solomon are joined on the All-Division team by Aberdeen Wings forward Matthew Martin and defenseman Cooper Anderson.

In their first season in the NAHL, the Marshchanok twins established themselves as a dangerous duo that the rest of the league wasn't ready for. The pair finished the regular season top two in the Central Division in points and assists and were top two among all NAHL skaters in plus/minus.

Siamion Marshchanok recorded one of the best seasons in Bruins history, setting new single season records in points (87), assists (57), and points per game (1.53). Meanwhile Matsvei wasn't far behind with 54 assists, 80 points, and 1.36 points per game.

Veteran defenseman Nathan Williams established himself as one of the league's top defensemen throughout the 2025-26 season. Williams led all NAHL defensemen in points (64), assists (54), power play assists (37) and plus/minus (+39).

The third year Bruin earned the honor of Defenseman of the Month in January when he notched five goals and ten assists for 15 points to lead all blueliners that month.

The Racine, Wisconsin native posted one of the most impressive point streaks in team history when he recorded a point in 17 straight games from December 12th to February 7th.

Jack Solomon had some elite company between the pipes in the Central Division this season, but that didn't stop the Air Force commit from making himself stand out as the best. Solomon led all Central Division goaltenders in goals against average (1.84), wins (27), save percentage (.934), and shutouts (6).

Solomon's consistency made him lethal between the pipes. The second year Bruins only had one instance where he went back to back games without a win: a no decision on November 8th and a loss on November 15th. After that stretch, he never went back to back games without a win.

The final two months of the season, the Bruins netminder went on a run that cemented himself as one of the best goalies in the NAHL. Solomon won all eight of his final appearances, posting five shutouts in that span including one in each of his last three appearances.

Solomon's two games against the Bismarck Bobcats on April 3rd and 4th earned him his first Star of the Week Honors. Solomon stopped all 59 shots he saw that weekend, helping the Bruins clinch the regular season division title.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

Four Bruins Named to All Central Division Team - Austin Bruins

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