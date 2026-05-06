Anderson Claims NAHL Academic Achievement Honor

Published on May 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Minnesota Wilderness forward and co-Captain Avery Anderson has been recognized by the NAHL for his work in the classroom.

The 3-year junior hockey veteran from Long Lake, MN, today was named the league's winner of the USPA Academic Achievement Award.

"Avery's academic accomplishments are a direct reflection of his work ethic and dedication to personal growth," head coach Zach Stepan told nahl.com.

"He has earned merit-based full scholarship offers from multiple institutions, including Miami University, based solely on his academic performance. This distinction highlights not only his intellectual ability, but also his consistency, accountability, and drive to succeed."

Anderson says his parents and their consistent pressure on him to shine in his schoolwork eventually got him to be his biggest critic.

"It got to the point where they are no longer yelling at me to do my homework because I'm already getting down on myself for that kind of stuff," said Anderson in a recent interview done during a NAHLtv.com broadcast.

The 21-year-old was also recently recognized by his teammates for his smarts. Anderson was named "Most likely to graduate from college with honors" in a survey of Wilderness players conducted by the team's broadcasting staff.

Coach Stepan says what Anderson does academically is just one of several impressive ways he leads his team.

"What separates Avery is his ability to maintain elite academic standards while competing in a demanding environment and being a captain of the Minnesota Wilderness. His time management, focus, and attention to detail allow him to excel both on and off the ice. He approaches his education with the same level of professionalism and commitment that he brings to his development as a hockey player."

Adds Anderson, "I try to be the best leader I can for these boys, but this group is an easy group to lead and that's something I am grateful for."

Anderson and the rest of the Wilderness will be back on the ice Friday in Brookfield, WI,for Game 3 of the Midwest Division Finals. They trail the Wisconsin Windigo in the bestof 5 series 2-games-to-none. Those who cannot make the trip can watch all the action on NAHLtv.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

Anderson Claims NAHL Academic Achievement Honor - Minnesota Wilderness

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