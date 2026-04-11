Brandon Holt and the New Mexico Difference

Published on April 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







From Grand Forks to All-American to the Pros: How Brandon Holt and the New Mexico Ice Wolves Define the Pathway

When Brandon Holt arrived in Albuquerque, he wasn't a finished product.

He was a defenseman from Grand Forks, North Dakota-talented, driven, but still searching for the structure, opportunity, and belief that could elevate his game to the next level.

What he found with the New Mexico Ice Wolves wasn't just ice time.

He found a pathway.

And today, that pathway has taken him from junior hockey... to NCAA Division I... to All-American status... and now to the American Hockey League with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Built, Not Born

Holt's junior career tells the story clearly.

Over three seasons in the North American Hockey League, Holt played 160 games with the Ice Wolves, steadily evolving from a depth defenseman into a leader and offensive contributor. By his final season-his age-out year and one in which he wore the captain's "C"-he posted 35 points and helped anchor the blue line.

But those numbers only scratch the surface.

What happened in Albuquerque wasn't just statistical growth.

It was transformation.

The New Mexico Difference

Player development is often talked about across junior hockey. In New Mexico, it is lived daily.

Under then Head Coach Phil Fox and with the technical development support of NM Skills Coach and Outpost Ice Arena Director of Player Development, Ben Danford, Holt was immersed in an environment built intentionally to prepare players for the next level.

The NM Ice Wolves model is different-and it shows.

Daily skill progression, not just practice repetition

High accountability and leadership responsibility

Integrated development across NAHL, NA3HL, and youth pathways

A facility that allows players to train, recover, and compete in one ecosystem

At Outpost Ice Arena-"The Coolest Place in Town™"-players like Holt don't just come to play hockey for the New Mexico Ice Wolves. They come to become complete players, knowing that with the lowest roster turnover in junior hockey, the organization is as committed to their development as they are.

And that matters.

Because the NAHL isn't just another league-it's one of the primary ladders to NCAA hockey in the United States, designed specifically for players who are still developing but ready and willing to take the next step.

From Ice Wolves to Black Bears

That next step for Holt came with the Maine Black Bears.

And he didn't just make the jump-he thrived.

Freshman year (2022-23): Immediate impact with 11 points despite missing time to injury

Sophomore year: Breakout defensive presence and increased offensive production

Junior year: Continued upward trajectory, earning Hockey East recognition

Senior year: Elite production with 32 points and national recognition

By the time his collegiate career concluded, Holt had compiled 78 points in 126 games, a remarkable total for a defenseman-especially one known as much for his discipline as his skill.

Even more impressive: he did it while maintaining one of the lowest penalty profiles among top defensemen in Hockey East-an indicator of his hockey IQ and maturity.

And then came the honor that confirmed what those who knew his journey already understood.

First Team All-American! Brandon Holt, who played his junior hockey in New Mexico, is a First Team All-American!

The Final Step... For Now

On April 2, 2026, Holt signed with the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate on the NHL development ladder.

It's a moment that represents both arrival-and continuation.

Because players like Holt don't reach this level by accident.

They get there through:

The right environment

The right coaching

The right development path

And the right belief at the right time

Why His Story Matters

Brandon Holt's journey is exactly what the New Mexico Ice Wolves were built for.

Not every player takes a straight line to the top. In fact, most don't.

But the Ice Wolves provide something that's increasingly rare in hockey:

A place where players can develop, lead, and grow into their full potential.

From youth hockey at NM Ice...

To the NA3HL...

To the NAHL...

To NCAA Division I...

To All-American...

And now, to professional hockey.

That ladder is real.

And Holt is climbing every rung, with the NAHL filling a critical role.

The Legacy of a Captain

Ask anyone who watched Holt in Albuquerque, and they won't just talk about his points or his minutes.

They'll talk about:

His leadership

His consistency

His professionalism

His commitment to getting better every single day

That's the standard.

That's the expectation.

And that's the New Mexico difference.

What Comes Next

For Holt, the next chapter is just beginning in the AHL.

For the New Mexico Ice Wolves, his story is already part of something bigger-a growing legacy of players proving that elite hockey development can happen anywhere.

Even in the desert.

Especially in New Mexico. Go Ice Wolves!







North American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.