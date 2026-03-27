Jack Nicklaus, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler Signed Tribute Jerseys Inspired by Happy Gilmore 2 Available to Fans and Collectors with All Proceeds Going to Youth Hockey in NM

Published on March 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release









New Mexico Ice Wolves Happy Gilmore 2 jersey

(New Mexico Ice Wolves) New Mexico Ice Wolves Happy Gilmore 2 jersey(New Mexico Ice Wolves)

Friday, March 27, 2026 - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced its fan celebration of the spirit of Happy Gilmore weekend now features a rare and limited opportunity for fans and collectors with one-of-a-kind specialty tribute jerseys signed by Jack Nicklaus, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler who had fun cameo appearances in the recent movie. Fans and collectors should be sure to watch Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix to fully appreciate the tribute jerseys. The Celebrating Happy Gilmore Celebrity Collectors Jerseys DASH Auction for the signed tribute jerseys opens today, Friday, March 27 at 9am MT and ends Tuesday, March 31 at 8pm MT with 100% of the proceeds going to youth and disabled hockey in New Mexico. Each tribute jersey comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and bids start at $250 with $50 increments.

The signed specialty tribute jerseys benefiting local youth and disabled hockey highlights the final home series of the regular season for the NM Ice Wolves as they host NAHL South Division rival Oklahoma Warriors this evening and Saturday, March 27-28 with both games at 6:30pm MT at Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque, NM. Fans who haven't watched Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix should do so to fully appreciate the fun fan approach to this special evening as there will be specialty jerseys, a putting contest, a lookalike contest and more.

The Celebrating Happy Gilmore Celebrity Collectors Jerseys DASH Auction proceeds will benefit youth hockey through NM Ice Hockey Foundation and disabled hockey through NM Blade Runners in Albuquerque.

New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation (NMICE) is an all-volunteer based non-profit organization with a mission to develop integrity, commitment and excellence through an affordable amateur youth ice hockey program, which instills in all participants respect, sportsmanship and self-confidence. To learn more about New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation please visit nmice.org. The New Mexico Blade Runners non-profit sled hockey team was started in 2014 with a handful of disabled athletes and dedicated volunteers. The program has continued to grow and mature. In 2023 the Blade Runners won the USAH National Championship in the Tier 6 bracket. To learn more about The New Mexico Blade Runners or make a donation to help support local sled hockey please visit their sled hockey programs page and follow them on their Facebook page or on Instagram at NM Blade Runners Sled Hockey.

Currently, the New Mexico Ice Wolves are in second place in the rough and tumble South Division of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with a 32-18-4-1 record. Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state-of-the-art dedicated production facility equipped with the help of the premiere mobile production company F&F Productions.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

Images from this story







North American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

Jack Nicklaus, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler Signed Tribute Jerseys Inspired by Happy Gilmore 2 Available to Fans and Collectors with All Proceeds Going to Youth Hockey in NM - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.