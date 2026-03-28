Maryland Secures 15th Straight Win with Shutout Victory over Rochester

Published on March 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears entered Friday night's contest winners of 14 straight games, outscoring their opponents 66-33 in the process. The continued that positive momentum towards the postseason by winning its 15th straight game against the Rochester Jr. Americans by the final score of 3-0.

The Black Bears started the scoring with a power play goal from forward and captain Owen Drury, who threw the puck toward the net and had it deflect off the pads of Rochester goaltender Jensen Carlstrom and in for a 1-0 lead. The score remained the same with some big saves from Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes, until Drury snapped home his second power play goal of the night in the third period to make it 2-0. Later in the third period, Carlstrom turned the puck over behind the net to Black Bears' forward Trey Hinton, who stuffed the puck into an empty net to make it 3-0, a score that would hold up as final. Denes made 25 saves in his seventh shutout victory of the season, and 27th overall.

Maryland will play its final regular season home game on Saturday, March 28th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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