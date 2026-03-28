Ice Wolves Freeze Out Warriors In 2-0 Shutout Victory

Published on March 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 2-0 Friday, March 27. The first period saw Gavin Schahn and Billy Stuski both stood strong in the net for a scoreless first period. The captain, Sean Gibbons, scored the lone goal in the second period for the 1-0 lead. Noah Teng would add one into the empty net to double the Ice Wolves lead and secure the victory. Gavin Schahn stopped all 17 shots he faced and earned his first NAHL shutout. The Ice Wolves will take on the Warriors again Saturday, March 28 for the final home regular season game and will be celebrating age out night.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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