Jackalopes Name Brian Sherry Head Coach

Published on June 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odessa Jackalopes News Release







The Odessa Jackalopes, proud members of the North American Hockey League, announce Brian Sherry as their next Head Coach. Brian brings a wealth of experience, coaching at the College Division 1, Division 3, and most recently the Biggby AAA Hockey Club. He has been a head coach for the last 11 years with the Meijer/Biggby AAA hockey programs. Brian also worked for the United States National Team Development Program as their Assistant Director and was responsible for recruiting the 1997 and 1998 NTDP classes.

Brian's teams have won state championships in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) as well as the North American Prospects Hockey League's (NAPHL) prestigious Dixon Cup. He has developed and trained hundreds of players to help them advance to the junior and collegiate levels. "I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to make the next step in my coaching career. I look forward to working with the hockey staff to bring a championship pedigree to this great organization".

Brian's teams are most noted for their hard-working and high compete level. He strives to push his players to become their best while fostering great relationships. The Jackalopes open their main camp tryouts in Chicago, Illinois from July 16-20th.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

Jackalopes Name Brian Sherry Head Coach - Odessa Jackalopes

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