Niagara IceDogs Name Spitfires' Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations Frank Evola as General Manager
June 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Windsor, ON - The Windsor Spitfires formally announce that Frank Evola will be leaving his position to pursue an exciting new opportunity.
The Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Frank Evola for his dedication over the past nine seasons as our Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations.
Frank has played an integral role in shaping the future of our team, identifying countless young talents, and contributing to the success of the Spitfires. His passion for the game, tireless work ethic, and commitment to the team have left a lasting impact on our organization.
We wish Frank all the best in his new position with the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara IceDogs.
