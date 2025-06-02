London Knights Secure a Historic Third Memorial Cup Title

London Knights celebrate their third Memorial Cup title

RIMOUSKI, QC - The London Knights captured their third Memorial Cup title with a 4-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2025 final on Sunday night at Sun Life Financial Coliseum in Rimouski, Québec. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey led the way with two goals, San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson recorded three assists, and goaltender Austin Elliott turned aside 31 shots to anchor a strong performance for London.

With the win, the Knights join the Cornwall Royals, Kamloops Blazers, and Windsor Spitfires as the only CHL clubs to claim three Memorial Cup titles since 1972. London's previous Memorial Cup championships came in 2005 and 2016.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Jacob Julien and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan also scored for London in Sunday's championship game. Cowan, who finished with a tournament-best seven points (3G-4A in 5 GP), was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the 2025 Memorial Cup.

"What an opportunity that we had here today. We just took it and ran with it," shared Cowan on the ice following Sunday night's 4-1 victory. "That was some of our best hockey we played all year. We locked it down when we had to, and we scored when we had to. I am just super proud of this group."

By sharing the scoring lead with teammate Denver Barkey, Cowan became the first player since 1972 to lead or co-lead the tournament in points in back-to-back years. Barkey matched Cowan's production with seven points of his own (3G-4A in 5 GP). With identical stat lines at the 2025 Memorial Cup, Barkey and Cowan became the first set of teammates to share the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the tournament's leading scorers. The award, introduced in 1996, had never previously been shared between two players.

Additionally, when including his eight-point performance at the 2024 Memorial Cup, Cowan now ranks tied with Mitch Marner for the most career Memorial Cup points in London Knights franchise history, with 15 points in nine games at the CHL's championship event.

Jacob Julien opened the scoring at 11:21 of the first period, taking a feed from 2025 NHL Draft prospect Henry Brzustewicz up the middle and sliding a backhand past Tigers goaltender Harrison Meneghin for his second of the tournament.

The Knights broke the game open in the second, striking for three goals. Easton Cowan made it 2-0 at 3:13, finishing off a slick feed from Sam O'Reilly in tight for his third of the Memorial Cup. Just 1:40 later, Denver Barkey added to the lead on a breakaway, beating Meneghin with another backhand. Cowan appeared to score again at 9:59, but the goal was disallowed. London would strike again shortly after, however, as Barkey wired home a power-play goal from the left circle at 12:08 to make it 4-0.

Medicine Hat showed signs of life early in the third when Gavin McKenna scored his third of the tournament at 2:43, stepping inside and snapping a quick wrister to cut the deficit. The Tigers nearly added another late, but McKenna's second goal was waved off after a review showed Oasiz Wiesblatt played the puck with a high stick.

"It's what we've been working for for three years ... it meant everything to this whole group," Knights defenceman Dickinson said. "[There's been] so much to overcome to get to this point. Nothing is better."

Elliott, who stopped 31 of 32 shots in the final, led the tournament in goals-against average (1.59) and save percentage (.943), earning the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the tournament's top goaltender. After beginning the season with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades before joining the Knights in October, 21-year-old Austin Elliott put together a remarkable 2024-25 campaign - winning 55 of his 58 starts across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup.

Gavin McKenna tallied Medicine Hat's lone goal in Sunday's final and finished the tournament with six points (3G-3A), just one behind scoring leaders Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan. The 17-year-old joined both Knights forwards on the 2025 Memorial Cup All-Star Team, which also featured defencemen Sam Dickinson of London and Tanner Molendyk of Medicine Hat. Dickinson led all blueliners with six assists in five games, while Molendyk followed closely with four assists in four outings.

"They cared, they tried," stated Medicine Hat Tigers head coach Willie Desjardins after the game. "Coming in, we only have one problem, that's London's a really good hockey team. It wasn't that we didn't want it, wasn't that we didn't try. They're just a good team."

Alex Mercier of the Moncton Wildcats was awarded the George Parsons Trophy for sportsmanship at the 2025 Memorial Cup after he registered five points (1G-4A) and zero penalty minutes over four games played.

Behind the bench, Dale Hunter etched his name further into CHL history by winning his third Memorial Cup as a head coach -all with the Knights. He now shares the all-time record with Don Hay and stands alone as the only coach to win three titles with a single CHL club.

Sunday's win also served as redemption for London, who fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Saginaw Spirit in the 2024 championship game.

Next season, the 2026 Memorial Cup will mark the 106th edition of the event, and it will be hosted by the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.

2025 Memorial Cup Awards

Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy (MVP) - Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

Hap Emms Memorial Trophy (Outstanding Goaltender) - Austin Elliott (London Knights / OHL)

George Parsons Trophy (Sportsmanship) - Alex Mercier (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

Ed Chynoweth Trophy (Leading Scorer) - Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL) & Denver Barkey (London Knights / OHL)

2025 Memorial Cup All-Star Team

F - Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

F - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Tigers / WHL)

F - Denver Barkey (London Knights / OHL)

D - Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

D - Tanner Molendyk (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

G - Austin Elliott (London Knights / OHL)

