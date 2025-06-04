Bulldogs Sign Michigan Commit Cooper Dennis

June 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of University of Michigan commit, forward Cooper Dennis to a Standard Player Agreement.

Dennis, an Ithica, NY native, was originally selected in the 6th round, 109th overall by the Bulldogs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft. The Rochester Monarchs youth star played his 14U & 15U with Bishop Kearney Selects where the crafty winger starred.

Registering 124 points on 59 goals & 65 assists in his draft season, Dennis led the BK Selects program and ranked 7th across the nation in 15U AAA scoring leading to his selection by the Bulldogs.

Dennis spent the 2023-24 season with the Long Island Gulls 16U AAA program where he again was an offensive driver, highlighted by his showing at the 16U AAA Nationals recording 6 points across 6 games. After being selected 17th overall in the USHL Futures Draft by the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Dennis spent the 2024-25 season in Iowa. Skating in 55 games for the Fighting Saints, the right-shot winger posted 9 goals & 25 assists for 34 points while leading all Dubuque forwards with a plus-15 rating.

"We are very excited to get Cooper Dennis signed," said General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Cooper is a dynamic forward with tremendous offensive prowess that the Bulldogs have followed closely since he was drafted. What really sets Cooper apart is his mind for the game and ability to play all 200-feet of the ice at an advanced level. We are looking forward to seeing Cooper take the next steps of his development with our great team in Brantford and are excited to welcome him and his family to the Bulldogs."







