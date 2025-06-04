Nineteen OHL Players Invited to 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

Nineteen OHL players have been invited to the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine, which got underway on June 2nd at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York.

The combine, which runs June 2-7, gives the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2025 draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

"The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL Draft," said NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr, "and it's a week full of interviews, medicals, and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game."

There will be 58 forwards, 27 defensemen and five goalies attending the combine. All are listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American and International skaters and goaltenders.

Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters and Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit are among the top picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, ranking as the top two in the final scouting report.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft belongs to the New York Islanders, who won the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. The San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 selection and the Chicago Blackhawks the No. 3 pick.

OHL Players Invited to 2025 NHL Scouting Combine:

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack)

Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights)

Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Kieren Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs)

Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit)

Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads)

Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires)

Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers)

Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers)

Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters)

Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters)

Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals)







