Windsor Take Both Games on Home Ice, Lead Series 2-0
April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Windsor, ON - The Kitchener Rangers fall by an identical scoreline from Game 1 and now trail the best-of-seven series two-games-to-none. Windsor scored four unanswered to begin the game and held a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Ryan Abraham, Conor Walton, and Noah Morneau got on the scoresheet. Ryan Abraham scored again for Windsor's fourth goal before Luca Romano got on the board scoring short-handed. Noah Morneau scored the lone goal of the third period on the power play for Windsor's fifth goal of the game.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, WSR 1
5:06 Ryan Abraham (3) - Cole Davis, Wyatt Kennedy
KIT 0, WSR 2 - GWG
14:53 Conor Walton (1) - Luke McNamara, Ethan Garden
KIT 0, WSR 3 - PPG
16:44 Noah Morneau (11) - Ilya Protas, Anthony Cristoforo
2nd Period
KIT 0, WSR 4
9:29 Ryan Abraham (4) - Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt
KIT 1, WSR 4 - SHG
18:32 Luca Romano (2) - Carson Campbell
3rd Period
KIT 1, WSR 5 - PPG
1:17 Liam Greentree (9) - Ilya Protas, Carter Hicks
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Ryan Abraham (WSR)
Second Star: Conor Walton (WSR)
Third Star: Cole Davis (WSR)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 17 - WSR 29
Power play: KIT 0/4 - WSR 2/8
FO%: KIT 39% - WSR 61%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 18/19 Saves, One Goal Against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 22/27 Saves, Five Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 14th and Wednesday, April 16th. Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Otters Strike for Pair on Power Play, Drop Game 2 in London - Erie Otters
- Spitfires Win Game Two, 5-1, Over Kitchener - Windsor Spitfires
- Windsor Take Both Games on Home Ice, Lead Series 2-0 - Kitchener Rangers
- Storm Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson Are the Newest Members of the Kingston Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Looking to Even the Series in Game Two - Kingston Frontenacs
- Buchman, Christie & Freeman Lead Bulldogs 2025 Draft Class - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Completes 2025 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore - OHL
- Spirit Add 12 More Players on Final Day of 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Priority Selection: Day 2 Recap - Barrie Colts
- 2025 OHL Priority Draft Recap: Day 2 - Kitchener Rangers
- Draft Day 2 Recap - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Steelheads wrap up draft adding eight more players on day 2 - Brampton Steelheads
- Erie Otters Select 15 Players in 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Erie Otters
- 67's Select Nolan Shorter with 287th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- 67's Select Noah Krula with 267th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Karter Lundmark with 247th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Lucas Balanyk with 227th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Colby Coombe with 207th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Robbie Dragusica with 187th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Caleb Gauthier with 147th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Stillman and Walker to Lead Team Canada at 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship - Guelph Storm
- Trio of Storm Players Invited to Team Canada Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Brayden Blyth with 107th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Noah la Gambina with 98th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Blake Zielinski with 72nd Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Round Two, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires - Kitchener Rangers
- 67's Select Trevor Shorter with 64th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- 2025 OHL Priority Selection Day 1 Recap - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.