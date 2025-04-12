Windsor Take Both Games on Home Ice, Lead Series 2-0

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Windsor, ON - The Kitchener Rangers fall by an identical scoreline from Game 1 and now trail the best-of-seven series two-games-to-none. Windsor scored four unanswered to begin the game and held a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Ryan Abraham, Conor Walton, and Noah Morneau got on the scoresheet. Ryan Abraham scored again for Windsor's fourth goal before Luca Romano got on the board scoring short-handed. Noah Morneau scored the lone goal of the third period on the power play for Windsor's fifth goal of the game.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, WSR 1

5:06 Ryan Abraham (3) - Cole Davis, Wyatt Kennedy

KIT 0, WSR 2 - GWG

14:53 Conor Walton (1) - Luke McNamara, Ethan Garden

KIT 0, WSR 3 - PPG

16:44 Noah Morneau (11) - Ilya Protas, Anthony Cristoforo

2nd Period

KIT 0, WSR 4

9:29 Ryan Abraham (4) - Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt

KIT 1, WSR 4 - SHG

18:32 Luca Romano (2) - Carson Campbell

3rd Period

KIT 1, WSR 5 - PPG

1:17 Liam Greentree (9) - Ilya Protas, Carter Hicks

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Ryan Abraham (WSR)

Second Star: Conor Walton (WSR)

Third Star: Cole Davis (WSR)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 17 - WSR 29

Power play: KIT 0/4 - WSR 2/8

FO%: KIT 39% - WSR 61%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 18/19 Saves, One Goal Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 22/27 Saves, Five Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 14th and Wednesday, April 16th. Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

