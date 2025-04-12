67's Select Noah la Gambina with 98th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 98th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected goaltender Noah La Gambina.

"Noah is an athletic goaltender who had a great OHL Cup and won a GTHL championship," said Ottawa 67's Head of Goaltending Evaluation and Development Charlie McTavish. "He kept his team in some close games. He has a lot of good assets."

La Gambina, 16, suited up for the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA program this past season where he posted a 5-1-0 record; with a 1.36 goals against average, and .931 save percentage at this year's OHL Cup. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native was also named to the 2025 OHL Cup Gatorade All-Star Team.

