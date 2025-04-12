Erie Otters Select 15 Players in 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (pres. by Real Canadian Superstore) would conclude on Saturday afternoon with the Erie Otters bringing aboard 15 new prospects. Draft Weekend is always one full of hope, anticipation, and excitement to see talented young men develop into future stars and leaders - be it high-expectation early round selections, or players who become certified as "steals" in retrospect depending on their career development.

With thousands of prospective high-level players available to choose from the 2009-born draft class, general manager Dave Brown and scouting staff had a particular focus on what they were looking for from prospective additions: size, skating, skill, hockey IQ, compete level, leadership, and character on and off the ice. Overall, they were looking for players who could add to the success that the Otters organization found in the 2024-25 season - including the team's first post-season series victory since 2017.

Erie would select two picks in the top 40 of day one, and add an additional 13 players in day two between rounds four and 15 to round out their 15 picks.

DAY 1: ROUNDS 1-3

Round 1, Pick #12 - Jake Murray (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

1 12 Erie Jake Murray F 6.01.75 176 02/26/2009 Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA ALLIANCE

For the first time since drafting Stephen Harper in 2011, the Erie Otters would hold the 12th overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft. With their first pick in the 2025 edition of the Draft, the Otters would select forward Jake Murray.

Murray would be part of the ALLIANCE's Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program in the 2024-25 season, accumulating 39 points (14G+24A) in 28 games during the regular season. In the 2025 OHL Cup, the Lakers would advance to the quarterfinals, and Murray would skate in five games with three points (2G+1A) added during the handful of games played.

Murray is the third player in Otters team history to be drafted 12th overall, following in the footsteps of Stephen Harper (2011) and legendary captain Brad Boyes (1998). As it currently stands, Jake will join fellow first round draftees Tyler Challenger (2024), Matthew Schaefer (2023), Gabriel Frasca and Malcolm Spence (2022), and Carey Terrance (2021) on a roster loaded with high-end talent.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Jake is a big, strong, powerful centerman. He is a leader and plays with a ton of passion. Jake drives the net hard and thrives in dirty areas. He is hard to play against and wears his heart on his sleeve. We are thrilled to welcome Jake and the Murray family to Erie and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

"Jake is a big center that was a big part of his team's success this season. He is a good skater that has good speed when he gets going. The puck tends to follow him around in the offensive zone and he has good skill and quick hands to capitalize on chances he gets. Jake has the size and skill to be an effective player." - OHL Central Scouting

"Jake Murray is already built for the OHL. He is a big body power forward who has great offensive skill. He has a great shot and produced great offense for the Huron-Perth Lakers this season. He was the Captain of the team and always seemed to be working hard with a high level of compete. In addition to his offensive abilities he is responsible at both ends of the rink and really does play a 200-foot game." - OHLProspects.com

"Jake Murray is a skilled, tall forward with strong playmaking abilities and a notable physical presence." - The Scouting News

" I noted [Jake Murray] disrupting opponents' breakout attempts, applying pressure on the forecheck, and forcing turnovers deep in the offensive zone. After securing loose pucks down low, Jake was effective at protecting pucks from defenders, working off the boards, and making things happen in these small area sequences...Does the little things to win possession and spark scoring chances. Murray found the back of the net many times in my views, all under the theme of hands in tight and capitalizing on net front chances, showcasing a finishing touch when the moment struck." - PuckPreps.com

"A big two-way power center, Jake Murray recently captained the Huron-Perth Lakers to a Silver Stick title in Whitby." - Darrell Woodley, OHL Central Scouting

Round 2, Pick #34 - Tyler Cooper (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

2 34 Erie Tyler Cooper C 5.10 158 12/06/2009 Chicago Reapers 15's 15U AAA

Erie would conclude day one of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft by continuing to deepen their proverbial Center well. Losing big offensive power in overagers Sam Alfano, Pano Fimis, and Martin Misiak next season, they would have gaps to fill.

With the addition of high-scoring forward Tyler Cooper from the Chicago Reapers 15's, the well would deepen. In 63 games for the Lake Forest, IL based program, Cooper would record 105 points (49G+56A) in 63 games with just 14 PIMs.

"I am so excited and honored to have been selected by the Erie Otters. The Otters are a prestigious organization that has a proven track record for success." said Cooper, "I am a 200 foot player with high-end offensive ability who takes pride in the small details of the game. I can't wait to come and check out the organization."

Cooper's center abilities and offensive prowess will be a strong addition to Wes Wolfe's offensive units.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Tyler is a highly-skilled player who was instrumental in his team reaching the national finals this year. He consistently showcased his high-end skill and ability to finish, accumulating 49 goals and 59 assists throughout the season. Tyler possesses high IQ, vision, and creativity to go along with his tremendous skating ability. We are thrilled to welcome Tyler and his family to the Otters organization, and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"The incredibly skilled and detail-oriented centerman...consistently makes an impact...one of the Reapers more efficient forwards. He's so tactical in his approach with the puck on his stick, reading and processing the play around him quickly as it unfolds and either skating the puck into open space through the middle or anticipating pressure and distributing pucks to open options through seams." - PuckPreps.com

"Tyler Cooper brings a dynamic element to his team's offense that few players in the 2009 age group can replicate." - The Scouting News

"Tyler is a skilled, cerebral forward with a nose for the next. He uses his skill, skating ability, and high IQ to create offensively. We are excited to welcome Tyler and the Cooper family to the Erie Otters." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Erie did not have a third round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

DAY 2: ROUNDS 4-15

Round 4, Pick #74 - A.J. Gladman (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

4 74 Erie A.J. Gladman RD 6.04 196 01/19/2009 Vaughan Kings U16 AAA GTHL

The first defenseman selected in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft by Erie, A.J. Gladman comes from the familiar GTHL program of the Vaughn Kings U16 AAA. Fans may recall that Erie's first defenseman taken on day two of the 2024 Priority Selection, Michael D'Alessio, was also selected out of Vaughn.

Standing in as a big-bodied 16-year-old blueliner, Gladman would play in 34 total games in the 2024-25 season between the regular season and OHL Cup, finding 12 points (1G+11A).

The physically imposing defenseman will be an easy player to spot at Orientation Camp come May.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"A.J. is a big, mobile D with real good tools. He has a good stick and good feet, and has room to fill out physically." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

"A.J. is a big, mobile defenseman who moves pucks efficiently and plays in all situations. He demonstrates a strong stick, an ability to box out opponents in front of the net, and transition up ice quickly." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

Round 4, Pick #81 [from WSR] - Lyndon Cabral (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

4 81 Erie

from Windsor Lyndon Cabral RW 5.10.5 177 08/15/2009 Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA GTHL

The Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA produced many draft picks in the first four rounds of the Priority Selection, and forward Lyndon Cabral would continue that linage as Erie's first forward taken on day two.

With experience in both ALLIANCE (2023-24) and the GTHL (2024-25), Lyndon Cabral is a skilled forward with point-gathering ability. In 33 games at Don Mills this season, the Hanover, ON native would find 52 points (25G+27A). He would add on another 10 points (3G+7A) in Don Mills' OHL Cup seven game run. Cabral would also earn a three game call up to Jr. B with the GOJHL's Listowel Cyclones.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Lyndon was a key contributor to the Don Mills Flyers this season. He has a high-end shot and a knack for finding the back of the net. Lyndon competes all over the ice and plays a strong 200-foot game." Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

"Lyndon is a natural goal-scorer who consistently demonstrates his finishing ability. He was an instrumental part of his team's success this year, contributing on both sides of the puck." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

Round 5, Pick #94 - Gage Hurst (G)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

5 94 Erie Gage Hurst G 6.02.25 182 12/08/2009 Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 15's HPHL15

The third pick of day two would see Erie select its first goaltender of the Priority Selection in the form of American-born netminder Gage Hurst. A netminder with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 15's out of southeast Michigan, Hurst would suit up in nine games with a 1.74 GAA and a shutout out of the 2024-25 season.

The Royal Oak, MI native would play a pair of games in the 2025 OHL Cup for TPH Thunder 16U with a 1.50 GAA and a .923 SV%.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Gage is an extremely athletic and poised goalie who has great east-to-west movement. He is extremely comfortable under pressure and demonstrates high compete." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"Gage is a big, athletic goaltender who moves well. Gage constantly gave his team a chance to win and always battles." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Round 5, Pick #99 [from BAR] - Broden McArthur (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

5 99 Erie

from Barrie Broden McArthur RD 5.10.25 168 02/24/2009 Dallas Stars Elite 16U T1EL14

Everything's bigger in Texas! With the conditional pick acquired from Barrie, Erie would select its second defenseman, Broden McArthur, from San Antonio, TX.

Playing in 43 games for the the Dallas Stars Elite 16U program in the 2024-25 season, McArthur would be a point-per-game player with 44 points (14G+30A) in 43 games - and an impressive +64. McArthur would also skate in four games at the US 16U Nationals for the Stars Elite, finding three points via assists.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Broden is a mobile, offensive-defenseman with good puck skills. He is real good in transition and getting pucks moving north to his teammates. Broden plays fast and has good feet." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Round 7, Pick #134 - Mitchell Mars (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

7 134 Erie Mitchell Mars C 5.11.75 190 01/03/2009 Fox Motors 15 T1EL15

A product of West Michigan's prestigious Fox Motors program, Mitchell Mars would be Erie's third Center selected in the 2025 Priority Selection.

In 67 games played during the Fox Motors 15 2024-25 season wearing the "C", the Kalamazoo, MI area native would strike for 67 points (33G+34A) in 66 points games. Mars would also suit up for TPH Thunder 16U in the 2025 OHL Cup with four points (1G+3A) in five games.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Mitchell is a true 200-foot player who contributes all over the ice in every situation. He possesses the ability to win battles in tough areas, finish with consistency, and contribute on special teams as well. Mitchell was a leader on his team." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

Round 8, Pick #154 - Solomon Wolf (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

8 154 Erie Solomon Wolf RD 6.04 185 01/25/2009 Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15's T1EL15

A local kid gets the name called on draft day! Warren, PA's very own Solomon Wolf was selected as Erie's third defenseman drafted in the Priority Selection.

A big-bodied defenseman at 6'4", 185 lbs., Wolf spent the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15's program, skating in 35 games with 11 points (1G+10A). A right-shot mobile defenseman, Wolf will battle for a spot on his hometown team.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Solomon is a big, lengthy, right-shot defenseman who is mobile. He possesses good skating ability, which helps him escape the forecheck and transition pucks up ice quickly. Solomon uses positive attributes to his advantage and we are thrilled to welcome him." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"Solomon is a big, mobile defenseman who has great tools. He skates well, makes a good first pass, and has a good stick. We are thrilled to add a player who is from around the Erie area." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Round 9, Pick #174 - Lucas Ward (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

9 174 Erie Lucas Ward LD 6.01 166 10/07/2009 Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA OMHA

The last time a defenseman was drafted from the Halton Hurricanes program? Matthew Schaefer. A program with prestige is where Erie's fourth drafted defenseman Lucas Ward would find his way to the OHL from.

A 6'1", 166 lbs. product of Brampton, ON, Ward would skate in 30 games for the Hurricanes in the regular season to the tune of six points (1G+5A), and add an additional two points (2A) in 10 post-season games. The southpaw would be the first left-shot defenseman drafted by the Otters.

Lucas Ward is one of the three sons of Erie Otters alumni Jason Ward, who played in 84 games during his Otters career.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Lucas is extremely hard to play against on the back end. He is mean, and makes life miserable for opposing forwards. Lucas plays a throwback style, and thrives with physical contact." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

"Lucas is a true throwback defenseman who uses his positive attributes to his advantage. He consistently engages physically in battles; separating opponents from the puck, and moves it to his forwards high-efficiency. It's not often that you have the opportunity to bring an alumni's son into the organization, and we look forward to seeing Lucas in an Otters uniform." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

Round 10, Pick #194 - Vaughn Barr (G)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

10 194 Erie Vaughn Barr G 5.11 166 04/17/2009 Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA ALLIANCE

The second player selected out of the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program - following Jake Murray at #12 overall - would be goaltender Vaughn Barr.

A 5'11", 166 lbs. netminder from St. Marys, ON, Barr played in 14 games during the 2024-25 season with a 1.03 GAA. Barr would continue on in the 2025 playoffs with six games played to the tune of a 1.49 GAA, before heading to the OHL Cup where he'd find three more games in net with a 2.02 GAA and .933 SV% with a 2-1 record.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Vaughn is a technically sound goaltender with great ability to read plays and anticipate where pucks are going. He possesses high compete, good agility, positioning, and work around the posts. Every game, Vaughn gives his team a chance to win." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

Round 11, Pick #214 - Cayden Jackman (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

11 214 Erie Cayden Jackman C 6.00 160 10/25/2009 St. Louis Blues AAA 15's T1EL16

Center depth will be essential for an Erie team losing highly-skilled centers, and the addition of Missouri native Cayden Jackman adds that for Erie in round 11. The 6'0", 160 lbs. southpaw from St. Louis would be Erie's fourth center selected.

With 18 games played in the 2024-25 season for the St. Louis Blues AAA 15's and 16's, Jackman found 21 points (15G+6A). This comes after starting in High School hockey with Kirkwood High School, where he was a point-per-game player in 12 games.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Cayden plays an honest 200-foot game. He possesses a strong work ethic on both sides of the puck, and an ability to finish in the home plate area. Cayden comes from a strong hockey bloodline." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"Cayden is a player who takes pride in the details of his game. He is a true 200-foot player who never takes a shit off. Cayden understands what is needed to win hockey games." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Round 12, Pick #234 - Anthony Valenti (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

12 234 Erie Anthony Valenti LD 5.07 138 03/23/2009 Detroit HoneyBaked 15's HPHL15

Detroit HoneyBaked 15's was the home of Erie's 12th round pick, Anthony Valenti, who would represent the fifth blueliner drafted by the Otters.

A southpaw defenseman from Skokie, IL, Valenti would skate in 62 games in the 2024-25 season for HoneyBaked, amassing 78 points (11G+67A).

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Anthony is a shifty, speedy defenseman who moves pucks up ice with a good first pass, helping his team transition in offense. He demonstrates a strong work ethic, good understanding for the game, and is very efficient with his pinches." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"Anthony is a skilled, offensive defenseman who makes a good first pass. Anthony loves to join the rush and activate in the offensive zone." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Round 13, Pick #254 - Cooper Oikawa (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

13 254 Erie Cooper Oikawa LW 5.09.5 193 04/22/2009 Niagara North Stars U16 AAA OMHA

A left-handed left winger from Maxwell, ON, Cooper Oikawa would be taken in the 13th round by Erie.

A forward from the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program, Oikawa would play in 44 total games between regular season, post-season, and OHL Cup, amassing 58 points (26G+32A) in the span. Oikawa would also get the opportunity to have junior hockey games under his belt, skating in a pair of Jr. B games with the GOJHL's St. Catharines Falcons.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Cooper is a skilled forward up front with the ability to put the puck in the net with a heavy shot. Cooper has the ability to evade defenders and generate offensive scoring chances." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

Round 14, Pick #274 - Aiden Palmer (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

14 274 Erie Aiden Palmer RW 5.11 165 03/02/2009 Vaughan Panthers U16 AA GTHL

The penultimate pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Aiden Palmer would be selected out of the Vaughan Panthers U16 AA program. A 5'11", 165 lbs. powerful skating forward, Palmer suited up in 18 games during the 2024-25 season.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Aiden possesses good skill, IQ, and ability in the offensive zone. He has a high ceiling, and we're excited to watch his progress." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"Aiden is an athlete, and a player we believe is just scratching the surface of his potential. We look forward to bringing him into our development model and working with him." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey ops

Round 15, Pick #294 - Mario Alati (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

15 294 Erie Mario Alati RD 5.08 144 11/03/2009 Toronto Nationals U16 AAA GTHL

The final pick for the Erie Otters in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft, Mario Alati would come out of the Toronto Nationals U16 AAA program.

A right-handed defenseman, Alati would skate in 33 games for the Nationals during the 2024-25 season.

In total, the Otters would select 15 players between the two days - including two top-40 picks, seven Forwards, six Defenseman, and two goaltenders. Erie would draft nine Canadian-resident and six American-resident players.

"We continued to get a little bigger. We want to play a heavy and hard game, and we want to be difficult to play against, and I think that's something we attained." said Dave Brown, "We got some special picks yesterday and today. I'm excited for the scouts who put in so much time in the rinks every night from September to April, and I'm also excited for the Draft Class. As I said to those guys as we selected them, they put the hard work in. We had the enjoyment of watching them play and trying to figure who fits what an Erie Otter is."

ALL DRAFT PICKS

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

1 12 Erie Jake Murray C 6.01.75 176 02/26/2009 Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA ALLIANCE

2 34 Erie Tyler Cooper C 5.10 158 12/06/2009 Chicago Reapers 15's 15U AAA

4 74 Erie A.J. Gladman RD 6.04 196 01/19/2009 Vaughan Kings U16 AAA GTHL

4 81 Erie

from Windsor Lyndon Cabral RW 5.10.5 177 08/15/2009 Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA GTHL

5 94 Erie Gage Hurst G 6.02.25 182 12/08/2009 Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 15's HPHL15

5 99 Erie

from Barrie Broden McArthur RD 5.10.25 168 02/24/2009 Dallas Stars Elite 16U T1EL14

7 134 Erie Mitchell Mars C 5.11.75 190 01/03/2009 Fox Motors 15 T1EL15

8 154 Erie Solomon Wolf RD 6.04 185 01/25/2009 Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15's T1EL15

9 174 Erie Lucas Ward LD 6.01 166 10/07/2009 Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA OMHA

10 194 Erie Vaughn Barr G 5.11 166 04/17/2009 Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA ALLIANCE

11 214 Erie Cayden Jackman C 6.00 160 10/25/2009 St. Louis Blues AAA 15's T1EL16

12 234 Erie Anthony Valenti LD 5.07 138 03/23/2009 Detroit HoneyBaked 15's HPHL15

13 254 Erie Cooper Oikawa LW 5.09.5 193 04/22/2009 Niagara North Stars U16 AAA OMHA

14 274 Erie Aiden Palmer RW 5.11 165 03/02/2009 Vaughan Panthers U16 AA GTHL

15 294 Erie Mario Alati RD 5.08 144 11/03/2009 Toronto Nationals U16 AAA GTHL

The Erie Otters are excited to welcome Jake Murray (F, 12th Overall), Tyler Cooper (F, 34th Overall), A.J. Gladman (D, 74th Overall), Lyndon Cabral (F, 81st Overall), Gage Hurst (G, 94th Overall), Broden McArthur (D, 99th Overall), Mitchell Mars (F, 134th Overall) Solomon Wolf (D, 154th Overall), Lucas Ward (D, 174th Overall), Vaughn Barr (G, 194th Overall) Cayden Jackman (F, 214th Overall), Anthony Valenti (D, 234th Overall), Cooper Oikawa (F, 254th Overall), Aiden Palmer (F, 274th Overall), Mario Alati (D, 294th Overall) to the Flagship City as the Draft Class of '25.

Keep up with all the Otters picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2025 Priority Selection, please head to OntarioHockeyLeague.com.

Erie's 2025 Draft Coverage is presented by Voodoo Brewing Company.

About Voodoo Brewing Company

Voodoo Brewing Company is more than a brewery; it is a celebration of the art of brewing, a journey of taste, and a gathering place where good vibes resonate. Voodoo Brewing Company is a pioneer in the craft brewing industry known for its innovation and community engagement. Learn more at Voodoobrewery.com and follow @voodoobrewery on social media.

Player Eligibility

North American players born in 2009 and non-overage players that were not registered with an Ontario based U16 AAA team from protected OHL territories were eligible for selection in the 15 rounds of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Selected Players in the OHL

OHL Member Teams are permitted to register a maximum of four 16-year-old players selected in the OHL Priority Selection. Those 16 year old players that are allowed to be signed are the first two 16-year-old players selected and a maximum of two additional 16-year-old wild carded players in any round of the OHL Priority Selection.

All other 16-year-old players selected are eligible to be called up as an "affiliated player" or "floating affiliate player" for a maximum of 10 games or for any OHL regular season or playoff games when such player's team has been eliminated from competition for that season.

About the Erie Otters:

The Erie Otters are an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team based in Erie, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1996, the Otters have a rich history of excellence both on and off the ice. The team is committed to creating memorable experiences for its fans and contributing to the growth and well-being of the Erie community.

For further information on the Erie Otters and for media inquiries, please contact Shawn Bednard at shawn.bednard@ottershockey.com or Trevor Kubeja at trevorkubeja@ottershockey.com.

Stay Informed:

Keep up-to-date with the latest Erie Otters news by visiting OttersHockey.com, or follow along on social media with the Otters Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.