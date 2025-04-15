Burns 35 Stops Not Enough, London Takes 3-0 Series Lead

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs for the Erie Otters (pres. by Rebich Investments) would turn the series back home to northwest Pennsylvania for Game 3. Down 2-0 in the series to the rival London Knights, the Otters would look to get back into the series with the hometown fans behind them. Erie led at times in both games of the series at Canada Life Place, but would be on the wrong side of four-unanswered goals against by the Knights. With time to reflect and rest in their own beds, Erie would have the chance to make it a whole new series with a win in the third game.

The Sweet Caroline series would come home, and Erie would be looking to make some magic happen in Game Three. With regular season success against the London Knights under his belt, Charlie Burns would earn his first playoff start in net for Erie. The Otters would weather a dangerous London attack through twenty minutes of play, with Burns continuing to deny the top ranked team until the final 45 seconds of the period. Easton Cowan (7) would put the Knights up 1-0, and just 14 seconds later, Landon Sim (6) would extend the lead 2-0. Not finished in the final seconds, London would add another to the tally, and the period would end 3-0 London courtesy of a three-goal push within 30 seconds.

The Otters would be awarded the first power play of the game four minutes into the second period, but Austin Elliot and the London defense would kill the man-advantage to keep Erie scoreless. Erie would continue to face a battering of shots, and with 9:15 left, the Otters would see the penalty box for the first time. On the penalty kill, the Otters would be unable to keep the Knights from finding the back of the net and Kasper Halttunen (4) would make it 4-0. Erie would return to the penalty box with just over six minutes remaining in the period and be able to kill it cleanly. Erie would end the period on a man advantage, with both Jacob Julien and Jared Woolley spending the final 57 seconds in the box. Despite a dangerous push in the final minute, the Otters would be unable to get on the board and the period would end 4-0 London.

Outshot 29-17 and down 4-0, the Otters would have twenty minutes to turn the tides, and 63 seconds left on a two-man advantage. London would return to even-strength play cleanly. Five minutes later, and only two shots added for Erie, the Otters would be given another power play opportunity. Erie would be unable to convert their fourth power play of the night. Erie would finish out the game on one final power play opportunity, but would once again be unable to capitalize. London would take a 4-0 victory and a 3-0 lead in Round Two.

The series stays in Erie for Game 4 on Thursday, April 17 - with backs against the door needing a win to keep. From doors until puck drop for the night, fans will be able to enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light drafts, $2 Hot Dogs, and $1 Popcorn. Rubber Ducky Balloon Displays will also have a special balloon and light display posted in the concourse for the games.

