Jimmy Lombardi Ranked 84th Among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Predraft Rankings
April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - NHL Central Scouting released its final 2025 NHL Draft Rankings on Tuesday and Firebirds forward Jimmy Lombardi was ranked 84th among North American skaters.
Lombardi appeared in 63 games for the Firebirds during the 2024-25 season and totaled 45 points on 13 goals and 32 assists. His 32 assists were the second-most on the team and his point total was tied for sixth among the Firebirds roster. That followed a rookie campaign in 2023-24 during which he put up seven goals and 13 assists in 62 games.
The Toronto native was given a B grade by NHL Central Scouting in its Preliminary Watch List in October, which correspond to a 2nd-3rd round projection, and was ranked 64th in the Mid-Season Rankings in January. He also participated in the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in January. Lombardi was originally selected by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
