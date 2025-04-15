Generals Look to Bounce Back on Home Ice in Game 3

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home to the Tribute Communities Centre looking to get back to winning as they take on the Brantford Bulldogs in Game 3 of the second round.

Oshawa was unable to steal a win on the road, but as the old adage goes, it isn't a series until you lose at home. The Generals find themselves trailing 0-2 but not out of it yet, as they have not had trouble scoring, finding the back 5 times in Game 2.

Brantford has been scoring almost at will through the first two games, scoring five in the first and eight in the second. The Bulldogs may be without a couple of key pieces as goalie Ryerson Leenders left in Game 1 and Nick Lardis left in Game 2 and not returning

Last game. Was one the Generals would largely like to forget Games 1 and 2, but there were important lessons taken from the 8-5 Game 2 loss.

Brantford started things off scoring two in a row before Calum Ritchie cut the lead in half on a great pass from Luca Marrelli, all before Owen Griffin score,d tying the game at 2-2.

The Bulldogs scored another two, but it was Matthew Buckley scoring to make it a one-goal game again.

With every Generals response, Branford seemingly found two of their own as they went on to win Game 2 8-5.

On the Generals' side, watch for defenceman Luca Marrelli, who had a goal and an assist in Game 1 before picking up a pair of helpers in Game 2.

For the Bulldogs, keep an eye out for their captain, Patrick Thomas, who has been all over the stat sheet these first two games, collecting five points in Game 2.

