Round Two, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Facing elimination after three straight losses to open their second-round series against the Windsor Spitfires, the Rangers are in must-win territory as they get set for Game 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Game 4 of the second round at The Aud are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 3:

Back on home ice at The Aud, the Rangers couldn't find their footing in Game 3, falling 6-3 to the Windsor Spitfires on Monday night. For the third straight game, Windsor struck first, this time jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period with two goals less than four minutes apart. In need of a spark, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) delivered in his return to the lineup, cutting the deficit in half early in the second period. That goal kicked off a flurry of scoring, as three goals were traded in under three minutes. Windsor quickly responded to restore their two-goal cushion, but Cameron Mercer answered with his first of the 2025 OHL Playoffs to make it a one-goal game once again. However, before the period ended, the Spitfires struck to carry a 4-2 lead into the third.

Windsor added their second power play marker midway through the final frame to extend the lead to three. Tanner Lam gave Kitchener a glimmer of hope with a quick response, but a late empty-net goal sealed the win for Windsor, who now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (0-3-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) registered his first goal of the 2025 OHL Playoffs on Monday in his series debut against the Spitfires. Tying back to the club's opening-round series against the Flint Firebirds, Ellinas is on a three-game point streak in which the forward has tallied one goal, three assists, and four points. With their backs against the wall, the Rangers will look to lean on Ellinas as they fight to extend their season.

Tanner Lam found the scoresheet twice in Game 3 with a goal and an assist for a two-point night. In three games against Windsor, Lam has three points (2G, 1A). His goal on Monday was his fourth of the postseason, tying him for the most among Rangers skaters through eight games. Lam's four goals have come in his last five games, heating up at the right time with the Rangers looking to stay alive in Game 4.

Goaltending:

Parsons

In Game 3, Jackson Parsons turned aside 19 of 24 shots, posting a .792 save percentage in a third-straight loss. Through eight appearances in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Parsons has a 4-4-0 record, a 2.86 goals-against average, and a .888 save percentage. Allowing five goals in each of the last three games, the netminder will be aiming for a bounce-back performance in Game 4 as the Rangers fight to stave off elimination on home ice.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (3-0-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Liam Greentree had a notable performance in Game 3, locking in five goals and an assist for a six-point night. Greentree now has a staggering 24 points (14G, 10A) in eight games for the Spitfires in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, securing at least a point in all appearances. He holds the solo team lead for goals (14) while ranking tied for first in playoff points (24). In three games against the Rangers, Greentree has seven goals, two assists, and nine points. He continues to be a game-breaker, and the Blueshirts will need to find a way to contain the forward in Game 4.

Ilya Protas had a standout performance in Game 3, recording four points (1G, 3A) to help lift the Spitfires to a Game 3 win. With the effort, Protas climbed to 24 points in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, tying for the team lead while racking up the most assists amongst Spitfires skaters (20). Against the Rangers, Protas has been just as dominant, racking up one goal, eight assists, and nine points through three games in the second-round series. Slowing him down will be key if the Rangers hope to force a Game 5.

Goaltending:

Costanzo

Joey Costanzo earned his third straight win against the Rangers on Monday and his fifth consecutive in the postseason, making 28 saves and posting a .903 save percentage in the victory. In the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Costanzo has an impressive 7-0-1-0 record, a 1.97 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. As the Spitfires look to close out the series in Game 4, Costanzo will need another strong performance between the pipes.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire second-round series vs the Windsor Spitfires will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

Come out and cheer on your East Avenue Blue in this win-or-go-home matchup tonight. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.