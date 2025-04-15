Greg Ellingson Retires as a RedBlack

OTTAWA - Putting a bow on a Canadian Football League career that spanned over 10 seasons, former All-CFL receiver Greg Ellingson is officially retiring as a member of the team with which he enjoyed the most productive years of his career: the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

"Over his four seasons in Ottawa, Greg truly emerged as one of our league's top receivers, and as a player who thrived when the lights were brightest," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His contributions made an indelible mark on our club, including helping to deliver our first Grey Cup, and we wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement as we celebrate his career achievements."

The 36-year-old Ellingson suited up for the REDBLACKS from 2015 to 2018, becoming a fan favourite as a member of "The Buds" receiver tandem with fellow great Brad Sinopoli. Ellingson caught 332 passes for 4,866 yards and 30 touchdowns in 70 games over his four seasons in Ottawa, breaking the 1,000-yard mark in each year, and enjoying a career-best 1,459-yard and 12-touchdown season in 2017. He helped the REDBLACKS reach three Grey Cups during that span, and capture their first championship in 2016.

Ellingson also owns one of the most iconic moments in both REDBLACKS, and CFL playoff history, making a 93-yard touchdown catch-and-run on second and 25 to seal a victory in the 2015 East Final at TD Place, on a play that came to be known as the "Miracle on Bank Street."

"Greg holds a special place in the history of our franchise, demonstrated by our fans voting him into our Top 10 all-time players list last year," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "We are very proud to be a highlighted chapter in his outstanding career."

A native of Tampa, Florida, Ellingson broke into the CFL in 2013, spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before joining the REDBLACKS. Following his four seasons in the nation's capital, the FIU product moved on to Edmonton, where he again broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2019. Ellingson suited up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022, and the Montreal Alouettes in 2023, where he'd win a final Grey Cup.

All told, Ellingson appeared in 126 CFL games, making 588 catches for 8,560 yards and 45 touchdowns, earning three East All-CFL nods (2016, 2017, 2018), a West All-CFL designation (2019), and was named to the 2017 All-CFL team. In 2024, Ellingson was unveiled as a member of the REDBLACKS All-Decade Team, and voted by fans among the Top 10 players in franchise history.

A statement from Greg Ellingson:

"From the moment Danny McManus started to warm up to throw me routes for a tryout in St. Petersburg, Florida, I had no idea how my CFL journey would play out. After my start with Hamilton, coming to Ottawa with "Smilin' Hank" was a no-brainer.

Henry Burris, along with Rick Campbell, Jason Maas, Marcel Desjardins, and so many others saw in me what I didn't yet see in myself. The bonds in the locker room with guys like Brad Sinopoli, Ernest Jackson, Jonathan Rose, Sherrod Baltimore, and Jon Gott were part of a transformative four years in the nation's capital. Bringing the Grey Cup back to Ottawa for the parade, and delivering the city its first championship in 40 years is a life achievement that can't even be put into words, but I will forever be honoured to have those memories.

Although I left, Ottawa was still always in my heart, and I feel connected to it forever. I'm honoured to retire as a REDBLACK after hanging up my cleats, though I still put them on every week to coach and train the next generation of athletes. I hope they can taste the joy I did while playing in the CFL.

One last 'Aye there bud!' to all the Ottawa boys I got to take the field with.

To the fans, and all the teammates I had the honour to play for and with, the love in my heart and the memories in my head will last in me forever."

