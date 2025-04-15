Spitfires' Ilya Protas Awarded William Hanley Trophy as OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires is the 2024-25 recipient of the William Hanley Trophy presented annually to the League's Most Sportsmanlike Player as voted by OHL General Managers.

Protas finished second in OHL scoring with a total of 124 points including 50 goals and 74 assists over 61 games, recording a plus-58 rating with eight game-winning goals along the way. The 6-foot-5, 200Ib. centreman took 34 minutes in penalties.

"I'm grateful to be recognized for demonstrating good sportsmanship as it is a reflection of my commitment to competing at the highest levels of the game," said Protas. "I'm honoured to follow in the footsteps of fellow Windsor Spitfires Wyatt Johnston and Kyle Wellwood who won this award. It's a special award and it is great to win in this league with a lot of very talented and high character players."

An 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus, Protas was a third round (75th overall) pick by the Washington Capitals at last summer's NHL Draft. The Spitfires selected him third overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft as he becomes the first Import to claim Most Sportsmanlike honours since Vitali Yachmenev of the North Bay Centennials back in 1995. Protas is the first player to score 50 goals in his first OHL season since Alex DeBrincat of the Erie Otters in 2014-15.

"What a great honour for Ilya," said Spitfires GM Bill Bowler. "He plays the game the right way with an unbelievable hockey IQ. Ilya is able to compete and play at such a high level with such sportsmanship, which is a credit to his character. He is a great representative of the Windsor Spitfires and the Ontario Hockey League."

Protas was named OHL Player of the Month for March and honoured as OHL Player of the Week on two occasions this season. His 2.03 points-per-game are the most over a full season by a Windsor Spitfires player since Jason Spezza (2.09) in 2000-01.

The William Hanley Trophy is awarded each year based on a selection by the 20 General Managers of the Ontario Hockey League. All 20 teams submit a nominee but are not permitted to vote for their own candidate. The trophy is presented by the OHL to commemorate William Hanley, former Secretary-Manager of the Ontario Hockey Association for over 25 years.

Protas finished first in this year's voting for the award, followed by runner-up Patrick Thomas of the Brantford Bulldogs.

Protas follows recent winners in Jett Luchanko of the Guelph Storm (2023-24), Evan Vierling of the Barrie Colts (2022-23) and Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston (2021-22). He will be formally presented with the William Hanley Trophy at the OHL's Awards Ceremony in June at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.