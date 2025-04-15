Misa Leads Seven Spirit Players on NHL Central Scouting's Final Ranking

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit led the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with seven players listed on NHL Central Scouting's final list of North American skaters heading into the 2025 NHL Draft. At the top of the Spirit group listed on Tuesday morning was captain and CHL-leading scorer Michael Misa, who ends up as the #2 overall prospect in North America.

Behind Misa came re-entry pick Kristian Epperson (#47), Carson Harmer (#107), Jacob Cloutier (#108), Hayden Barch (#170), Josh Glavin (#198), and Xander Velliaris (#202).

#2 Michael Misa (C) - A candidate for the league's MVP award, Misa won the first Eddie Powers Trophy in Saginaw Spirit history this year as the OHL's leading scorer. His 134 points (62G-72A) were the most in the OHL since John Tavares (134) and Patrick Kane (145) in 2006-07. Misa's scoring led the 60-team Canadian Hockey League (CHL). He recorded multiple points in 46 of the 65 games he played this season and had three separate scoring streaks of 14 games or longer. His 28-game scoring streak from December-March was a franchise record, the second-longest in the OHL this season, and yielded 28G-35-63P.

#47 Kristian Epperson (LW) - Epperson is Saginaw's only re-entry draft candidate as a 2006-born forward. He burst onto the scene in Saginaw after being passed over in his first draft year, spent with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Epperson immediately began a nine-game scoring streak in September and finished fourth in team scoring with 27G-53A-80P in 58 games this season. He produced 11 games this season with three points or better, never being held off the score sheet for more than two games at a time.

#107 Carson Harmer (C) - After being named the GOJHL Rookie of the Year for the Midwest Conference last season with the Stratford Warriors, Harmer arrived in Saginaw for his rookie OHL season. He delivered another standout performance as a 17-year-old, finishing second in the OHL rookie scoring race with 23G-27-50P. He was Saginaw's only player to play all 68 games in the regular season and was the anchor of the Spirit's second line with Calem Mangone and Jacob Cloutier.

#108 Jacob Cloutier (RW) - Right with Harmer every step of the season, it's no surprise he's listed right behind his year-long linemate. Cloutier showed promise last season as a 16-year-old in four games, scoring in his first OHL game before being a cornerstone player with the Chatham Maroons. In his full rookie season, Cloutier used his speed and scoring touch to finish fourth in rookie scoring with 23G-24A-47P.

#170 Hayden Barch (D) - Barch makes his debut on NHL Central Scouting's radar after showing consistency at the OHL level in 2025. The right-shot defender was called up in January from the St. Marys Lincolns of the GOJHL and earned a regular roster spot immediately. He spent 27 games with Saginaw, scoring a goal and adding four assists for five points. Barch showed his edge as he grew comfortable with the pace of play, dropping the gloves on numerous occasions and accumulating 29 PIMs.

#198 Josh Glavin (D) - Glavin was an essential piece of Saginaw's blue line in 2024-25 through 67 games played. He used his 6'2 frame and long reach to dictate play and finished with a career-high 15 assists. Like Barch, Glavin played with an edge and was no stranger to a scrap. He finished the season with 97 PIMs, tied with Nic Sima for the team lead.

#202 Xander Velliaris (D) - Velliaris's production saw a marked increase since arriving in Saginaw via trade at the 2025 deadline. After one assist in 22 games with the Kingston Frontenacs, Velliaris tallied a goal and seven assists in 30 games with the Spirit as another key piece of their defensive corps.

