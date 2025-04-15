Spitfires Win Game Three, 6-3 - Chance to Sweep Wednesday

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KITCHENER, ON. - The Spitfires were in Kitchener for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Windsor won both game 1 and 2 at home by a score of 5-1 each time. On Monday, the Spitfires were able to weather the storm the first ten minutes and were able to feed off a Greentree 5 goal game and won 6-3.

In the first period, the Rangers would control the play for the first ten minutes and outshoot the Spitfires 5-0 in that span. The officials would get involved handing penalties to both sides and the Spitfires would capitalize. On a 5 on 3 powerplay, Liam Greentree would score his 10th goal of the playoffs to open the scoring. Just over 3 minutes later, Greentree would be sprung on a break and he would snipe his 11th goal of the post-season and give the Spitfires a 2-0 lead heading into the second. The shots were 7-6 in favour of the Spitfires after 20.

In the second period, it would be a back and forth frame. The Rangers were able to get behind the Spitfires net and set up shop before feeding Ellinas in front of the net for his first goal of the playoffs. This cut the lead to 2-1 but it took just a minute and a half for the Spitfires to respond. Greentree had a beautiful give go with Protas and Greentree would score his hat-trick goal to make it a 3-1 game. Less than a minute later, the Rangers would do the same thing and feed Mercer for his 1st of the playoffs cutting the lead to 3-2. Eight minutes later, Ilya Protas would get in on the action as he shot the puck on net and followed up on the rebound to make it 4-2.

In the third period, the Spitfires would have an early powerplay and strike as Greentree would score his fourth goal of the game which made it 5-2. A few minutes later, Lam would strike and cut the lead to 5-3. The Spitfires would lock it down and Liam Greentree would find the empty net to seal the 6-3 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Wednesday at The Aud for Game 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

