6 Storm Players Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
NHL Central Scouting has released the final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft slated to take place this summer at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
The 2025 NHL Central Scouting final rankings include six Storm players. Blueliner Quinn Beauchesne is ranked 75th overall among North American skaters. Lev Katzin, Noah Jenken, and Daniil Skvortsov are all closed ranked 142nd, 153rd, and 154th, respectively. Followed by Parker Snelgrove ranked 180th and Grant Spada ranked 215th.
Click here to read more about NHL Central Scouting and view the full list of players featured.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Jimmy Lombardi Ranked 84th Among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Predraft Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Schaefer, Misa Lead 64 OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings - OHL
- 6 Storm Players Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - Guelph Storm
- Misa Leads Seven Spirit Players on NHL Central Scouting's Final Ranking - Saginaw Spirit
- Frontenacs Need to Pull out a Win Tonight Back on Home Ice - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL to Hold 2025 Under-18 Priority Selection on Wednesday at 5:30pm - OHL
- Generals Look to Bounce Back on Home Ice in Game 3 - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Win Game Three, 6-3 - Chance to Sweep Wednesday - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Extend Series Lead with 6-3 Victory - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- 6 Storm Players Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
- 2025 Under-18 Priority Selection Is Wednesday, April 16
- Storm Complete 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- Stillman and Walker to Lead Team Canada at 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship
- Trio of Storm Players Invited to Team Canada Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship