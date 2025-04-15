6 Storm Players Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting has released the final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft slated to take place this summer at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2025 NHL Central Scouting final rankings include six Storm players. Blueliner Quinn Beauchesne is ranked 75th overall among North American skaters. Lev Katzin, Noah Jenken, and Daniil Skvortsov are all closed ranked 142nd, 153rd, and 154th, respectively. Followed by Parker Snelgrove ranked 180th and Grant Spada ranked 215th.

