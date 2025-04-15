2025 U-18 OHL Priority Selection Draft Preview

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Following the 2025 OHL Priority Selection last weekend, the 2025 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection is set to commence at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16th where no fewer than 40 players born in 2007 and 2008 will be chosen from Under 18 AAA programs from across the province.

The Kitchener Rangers will be selecting three times tomorrow - 1st round (19th overall), 2nd round (39th overall), and 3rd round (59th overall). You can follow along with pick-by-pick results here at ontariohockeyleague.com.

Jack LaBrash is the only player selected from last year's Under-18 Priority Selection to earn a spot on the roster this season. He was picked in the second round (35th overall).

