Schaefer, Misa Lead 64 OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 64 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft scheduled to take place June 27-28 at the Peacock Theatre is Los Angeles, California.

The OHL leads the way among the top-32 North American skaters, with 10 players listed as potential first-round selections. Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer tops the rankings at first overall, followed by Saginaw SPirit forward Michael Misa at second, Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs at fourth, and Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads at sixth. In goal, Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic paces the OHL, ranking fourth among all North American goaltenders.

The list includes 38 OHL forwards, 19 defencemen and seven goaltenders.

All 20 OHL member teams are represented on the list, led by the Saginaw Spirit with seven players, followed by the Guelph Storm and Brampton Steelheads with five each.

###

2025 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - OHL

SKATERS

RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM

1 Matthew Schaefer D Erie Otters

2 Michael Misa C Saginaw Spirit

4 Jake O'Brien C Brantford Bulldogs

6 Porter Martone RW Brampton Steelheads

9 Kashawn Aitcheson D Barrie Colts

11 Brady Martin C Soo Greyhounds

15 Jack Nesbitt C Windsor Spitfires

17 Malcolm Spence LW Erie Otters

19 Henry Brzustewicz D London Knights

23 Cameron Reid D Kitchener Rangers

34 Simon Wang D Oshawa Generals

47 Kristian Epperson LW Saginaw Spirit

48 Luca Romano C Kitchener Rangers

49 Ethan Czata C Niagara IceDogs

52 Tyler Hopkins C Kingston Frontenacs

62 David Bedkowski D Owen Sound Attack

70 Owen Griffin C Oshawa Generals

71 Kieren Dervin C Kingston Frontenacs

75 Quinn Beauchesne D Guelph Storm

84 Jimmy Lombardi C Flint Firebirds

87 Evan Passmore D Barrie Colts

104 Shamar Moses RW North Bay Battalion

106 Jordan Charron RW Soo Greyhounds

107 Carson Harmer C Saginaw Spirit

108 Jacob Cloutier C Saginaw Spirit

112 Aidan Lane RW Brampton Steelheads

119 Travis Hayes RW Soo Greyhounds

120 Lauri Sinivuori LW Oshawa Generals

123 Lirim Amidovski RW North Bay Battalion

131 Caden Taylor LW Peterborough Petes

137 Carson Cameron D Peterborough Petes

139 Jack Brauti D Niagara IceDogs

140 Rio Kaiser D Peterborough Petes

142 Lev Katzin C Guelph Storm

151 Lucas Karmiris C Brampton Steelheads

153 Noah Jenken D Guelph Storm

154 Daniil Skvortsov D Guelph Storm

157 Noah Read C London Knights

158 Oliver Turner D Erie Otters

159 Tanner Lam RW Kitchener Rangers

160 Gabriel Chiarot RW Brampton Steelheads

168 Joshua Avery C Brantford Bulldogs

170 Hayden Barch D Saginaw Spirit

171 Liam Beamish C Sarnia Sting

173 Jake Crawford C Owen Sound Attack

178 Filip Ekberg RW Ottawa 67's

180 Parker Snelgrove C Guelph Storm

193 Evan Van Gorp LW London Knights

196 Shaan Kingwell LW Ottawa 67's

198 Josh Glavin D Saginaw Spirit

200 Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes

202 Xander Velliaris D Saginaw Spirit

211 Jonathan Kapageridis D North Bay Battalion

214 Ruslan Karimov RW Sarnia Sting

215 Grant Spada D Guelph Storm

219 Max Dirracolo D Kitchener Rangers

223 Zach Houben LW Ottawa 67's

GOALTENDERS

RANK GOALTENDER TEAM

4 Jack Ivankovic Brampton Steelheads

6 Aleksei Medvedev London Knights

9 Matthew Koprowski Owen Sound Attack

17 Trenten Bennett Owen Sound Attack

19 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts

26 Michael McIvor North Bay Battalion

29 Noah Tegelaar Soo Greyhounds

For the full NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings, visit nhl.com.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.