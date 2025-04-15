Schaefer, Misa Lead 64 OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings
April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 64 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft scheduled to take place June 27-28 at the Peacock Theatre is Los Angeles, California.
The OHL leads the way among the top-32 North American skaters, with 10 players listed as potential first-round selections. Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer tops the rankings at first overall, followed by Saginaw SPirit forward Michael Misa at second, Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs at fourth, and Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads at sixth. In goal, Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic paces the OHL, ranking fourth among all North American goaltenders.
The list includes 38 OHL forwards, 19 defencemen and seven goaltenders.
All 20 OHL member teams are represented on the list, led by the Saginaw Spirit with seven players, followed by the Guelph Storm and Brampton Steelheads with five each.
2025 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - OHL
SKATERS
RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM
1 Matthew Schaefer D Erie Otters
2 Michael Misa C Saginaw Spirit
4 Jake O'Brien C Brantford Bulldogs
6 Porter Martone RW Brampton Steelheads
9 Kashawn Aitcheson D Barrie Colts
11 Brady Martin C Soo Greyhounds
15 Jack Nesbitt C Windsor Spitfires
17 Malcolm Spence LW Erie Otters
19 Henry Brzustewicz D London Knights
23 Cameron Reid D Kitchener Rangers
34 Simon Wang D Oshawa Generals
47 Kristian Epperson LW Saginaw Spirit
48 Luca Romano C Kitchener Rangers
49 Ethan Czata C Niagara IceDogs
52 Tyler Hopkins C Kingston Frontenacs
62 David Bedkowski D Owen Sound Attack
70 Owen Griffin C Oshawa Generals
71 Kieren Dervin C Kingston Frontenacs
75 Quinn Beauchesne D Guelph Storm
84 Jimmy Lombardi C Flint Firebirds
87 Evan Passmore D Barrie Colts
104 Shamar Moses RW North Bay Battalion
106 Jordan Charron RW Soo Greyhounds
107 Carson Harmer C Saginaw Spirit
108 Jacob Cloutier C Saginaw Spirit
112 Aidan Lane RW Brampton Steelheads
119 Travis Hayes RW Soo Greyhounds
120 Lauri Sinivuori LW Oshawa Generals
123 Lirim Amidovski RW North Bay Battalion
131 Caden Taylor LW Peterborough Petes
137 Carson Cameron D Peterborough Petes
139 Jack Brauti D Niagara IceDogs
140 Rio Kaiser D Peterborough Petes
142 Lev Katzin C Guelph Storm
151 Lucas Karmiris C Brampton Steelheads
153 Noah Jenken D Guelph Storm
154 Daniil Skvortsov D Guelph Storm
157 Noah Read C London Knights
158 Oliver Turner D Erie Otters
159 Tanner Lam RW Kitchener Rangers
160 Gabriel Chiarot RW Brampton Steelheads
168 Joshua Avery C Brantford Bulldogs
170 Hayden Barch D Saginaw Spirit
171 Liam Beamish C Sarnia Sting
173 Jake Crawford C Owen Sound Attack
178 Filip Ekberg RW Ottawa 67's
180 Parker Snelgrove C Guelph Storm
193 Evan Van Gorp LW London Knights
196 Shaan Kingwell LW Ottawa 67's
198 Josh Glavin D Saginaw Spirit
200 Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes
202 Xander Velliaris D Saginaw Spirit
211 Jonathan Kapageridis D North Bay Battalion
214 Ruslan Karimov RW Sarnia Sting
215 Grant Spada D Guelph Storm
219 Max Dirracolo D Kitchener Rangers
223 Zach Houben LW Ottawa 67's
GOALTENDERS
RANK GOALTENDER TEAM
4 Jack Ivankovic Brampton Steelheads
6 Aleksei Medvedev London Knights
9 Matthew Koprowski Owen Sound Attack
17 Trenten Bennett Owen Sound Attack
19 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts
26 Michael McIvor North Bay Battalion
29 Noah Tegelaar Soo Greyhounds
For the full NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings, visit nhl.com.
