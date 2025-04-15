Frontenacs Successfully Defend Home Ice in Game Three

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | BAR 0

1:30 Cedrick Guindon (7) - Tuomas Uronen, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 1 | BAR 1

8:18 Owen Van Steensel (4) - Beau Akey

KGN 1 | BAR 2

16:09 Owen Van Steensel (5) - Anthony Romani, Dalyn Wakely

2nd Period

KGN 2 | BAR 2

17:50 Cedrick Guindon (8) - Gage Heyes, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 3 | BAR 2

6:36 Emil Pieniniemi (2) - Tyler Hopkins, Cal Uens

KGN 4 | BAR 2

10:51 Gage Heyes (2) - Ben Pickell, Ethan Hay

KGN 4 | BAR 3

19:00 Carter Lowe (3) - Anthony Romani, Owen Van Steensel

KGN 5 | BAR 3

19:35 Ben Pickell (4) - Gage Heyes

Next Home Game:

Round Two | Game Four - Thursday, April 17th - 7PM Puck Drop

