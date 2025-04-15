Frontenacs Successfully Defend Home Ice in Game Three
April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | BAR 0
1:30 Cedrick Guindon (7) - Tuomas Uronen, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 1 | BAR 1
8:18 Owen Van Steensel (4) - Beau Akey
KGN 1 | BAR 2
16:09 Owen Van Steensel (5) - Anthony Romani, Dalyn Wakely
2nd Period
KGN 2 | BAR 2
17:50 Cedrick Guindon (8) - Gage Heyes, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 3 | BAR 2
6:36 Emil Pieniniemi (2) - Tyler Hopkins, Cal Uens
KGN 4 | BAR 2
10:51 Gage Heyes (2) - Ben Pickell, Ethan Hay
KGN 4 | BAR 3
19:00 Carter Lowe (3) - Anthony Romani, Owen Van Steensel
KGN 5 | BAR 3
19:35 Ben Pickell (4) - Gage Heyes
Next Home Game:
Round Two | Game Four - Thursday, April 17th - 7PM Puck Drop
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Frontenacs Successfully Defend Home Ice in Game Three - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Stay Alive After 7-2 Win against Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- Early Deficit Downs Dogs in Game 3 Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
- Burns 35 Stops Not Enough, London Takes 3-0 Series Lead - Erie Otters
- Round Two, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires - Kitchener Rangers
- Spitfires' Ilya Protas Awarded William Hanley Trophy as OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player - OHL
- Greg Ellingson Retires as a RedBlack - Ottawa 67's
- 2025 U-18 OHL Priority Selection Draft Preview - Kitchener Rangers
- Jimmy Lombardi Ranked 84th Among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Predraft Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Schaefer, Misa Lead 64 OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings - OHL
- 6 Storm Players Listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - Guelph Storm
- Misa Leads Seven Spirit Players on NHL Central Scouting's Final Ranking - Saginaw Spirit
- Frontenacs Need to Pull out a Win Tonight Back on Home Ice - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL to Hold 2025 Under-18 Priority Selection on Wednesday at 5:30pm - OHL
- Generals Look to Bounce Back on Home Ice in Game 3 - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Win Game Three, 6-3 - Chance to Sweep Wednesday - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Extend Series Lead with 6-3 Victory - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Successfully Defend Home Ice in Game Three
- Frontenacs Need to Pull out a Win Tonight Back on Home Ice
- Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson Are the Newest Members of the Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Looking to Even the Series in Game Two
- Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson Are the Newest Members of the Kingston Frontenacs