Spitfires Extend Series Lead with 6-3 Victory
April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - It was a back-and-forth affair for game three of this second-round series between the Spitfires and the Rangers. Kitchener got within one goal of the Spitfires on two occasions but couldn't find the equalizer and would eventually fall by a score of 6-3. Windsor capitalized on two of their six power play opportunities, once with the two-man advantage, while Kitchener was held to just one power play chance themselves.
Attendance: 6,436
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, WSR 1 - PPG
13:37 Liam Greentree (10) - Anthony Cristoforo, Ryan Abraham
KIT 0, WSR 2
16:59 Liam Greentree (11) - Ilya Protas
2nd Period
KIT 1, WSR 2
3:24 Luke Ellinas (1) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick
KIT 1, WSR 3
4:57 Liam Greentree (12) - Ilya Protas, Anthony Cristoforo
KIT 2, WSR 3
5:52 Cameron Mercer (1) - Cameron Arquette, Tanner Lam
KIT 2, WSR 4 - GWG
13:51 Ilya Protas (4) - Liam Greentree, Luke McNamara
3rd Period
KIT 2, WSR 5 - PPG
1:32 Liam Greentree (13) - Noah Morneau, Ilya Protas
KIT 3, WSR 5
5:02 Tanner Lam (4) - Cameron Reid
KIT 3, WSR 6 - ENG
1:18 Liam Greentree (14) - Noah Morneau, Conor Walton
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Liam Greentree (WSR)
Second Star: Ilya Protas (WSR)
Third Star: Cameron Arquette (KIT)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 31 - WSR 25
Power play: KIT 0/1 - WSR 2/6
FO%: KIT 49% - WSR 51%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 28/31 Saves, Three Goals Against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 19/24 Saves, 5 Goals Against
UP NEXT:
After Monday's Game 3, the Rangers will host Game 4 against the Spitfires on Wednesday, April 16th. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
