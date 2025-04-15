Spitfires Extend Series Lead with 6-3 Victory

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Jacob Xu eyes the puck

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke)

Kitchener, ON - It was a back-and-forth affair for game three of this second-round series between the Spitfires and the Rangers. Kitchener got within one goal of the Spitfires on two occasions but couldn't find the equalizer and would eventually fall by a score of 6-3. Windsor capitalized on two of their six power play opportunities, once with the two-man advantage, while Kitchener was held to just one power play chance themselves.

Attendance: 6,436

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, WSR 1 - PPG

13:37 Liam Greentree (10) - Anthony Cristoforo, Ryan Abraham

KIT 0, WSR 2

16:59 Liam Greentree (11) - Ilya Protas

2nd Period

KIT 1, WSR 2

3:24 Luke Ellinas (1) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick

KIT 1, WSR 3

4:57 Liam Greentree (12) - Ilya Protas, Anthony Cristoforo

KIT 2, WSR 3

5:52 Cameron Mercer (1) - Cameron Arquette, Tanner Lam

KIT 2, WSR 4 - GWG

13:51 Ilya Protas (4) - Liam Greentree, Luke McNamara

3rd Period

KIT 2, WSR 5 - PPG

1:32 Liam Greentree (13) - Noah Morneau, Ilya Protas

KIT 3, WSR 5

5:02 Tanner Lam (4) - Cameron Reid

KIT 3, WSR 6 - ENG

1:18 Liam Greentree (14) - Noah Morneau, Conor Walton

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Liam Greentree (WSR)

Second Star: Ilya Protas (WSR)

Third Star: Cameron Arquette (KIT)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 31 - WSR 25

Power play: KIT 0/1 - WSR 2/6

FO%: KIT 49% - WSR 51%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 28/31 Saves, Three Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 19/24 Saves, 5 Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After Monday's Game 3, the Rangers will host Game 4 against the Spitfires on Wednesday, April 16th. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

