Frontenacs Need to Pull out a Win Tonight Back on Home Ice

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After suffering losses in the first two games of their second round series, the Kingston Frontenacs return home for a must-win game three tonight on home ice; a place that has been awfully nice for the black and gold this season. With a 25-7-1-1 record on home ice in the regular season to go along with a perfect 2-0 so far in the playoffs, this has been a tough place for visiting teams to come into and pick up a win. It's imperative the Frontenacs continue to play their hearts out on home ice and pick up a win to avoid going down 3-0 before game four on Thursday night.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for game two between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

Frontenacs have suffered just one loss on home ice in the last 130 days.

Kingston's all-time record in Game Three? 22-22-3. Hopefully the black and gold can pick up win #23 tonight.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - The Depth Scoring

Through the first six games of the Frontenacs' playoff run, the team is led by the top line of Guindon (11), Battaglia (9), and Uronen (6) in points, but the depth scoring of Kingston has gone dry. Players like Tyler Hopkins, Joey Willis, Ethan Miedema, and Matthew Soto have two points or less in their playoff campaigns, which needs to change tonight.

Barrie - Riley Patterson (#21)

Patterson has earned himself the tag of 'Fronts Killer', as he continues to torch the black and gold and find his way onto the scoresheet whenever he faces off against Kingston. Patterson has six points (3G, 3A) in the first two games of this series after getting three points total in five games against the Niagara IceDogs in the opening round.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME THREE - TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts

