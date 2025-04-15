Gens Stay Alive After 7-2 Win against Bulldogs

April 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are back at home for game three of the series against the Brantford Bulldogs, and after being down two in the series, the Gens came out strong with a 7-2 win.

Heading into the first period, the Gens went on the first powerplay, and Calum Ritchie quickly capitalized, giving the Gens the lead.

Minutes later, Philadelphia Flyers' prospect, Noah Powell, backs the puck into the net, assisted by Owen Griffin and Luca D'Amato. Seconds later, Gens Captain Ben Danford fired in the third goal of the night.

With five minutes left in the first, Dylan Tsherna managed to get one goal past Jacob Oster, but the Gens quickly kept the puck on their sticks for the remainder of the period.

Going into the second period, the Bulldogs were fast to generate chances early on, and captain Patrick Thomas scored his third of the playoffs.

The Gens went on the penalty kill a few times in the second but quickly shut it down. Later in the period on the powerplay, Colby Barlow sniped in his 7th of the playoffs assisted by Luca Marrelli.

With five minutes to go, D'Amato received a pass from Griffin and dangled his way towards the net, making it 5-2 before the end of the second.

The third period was all about keeping the lead, and the Gens were heavy on the attack throughout. The Gens started the period short-handed, but that didn't slow them down, as Ritchie skated fast towards goaltender David Egorov and secured his second of the game.

The Bulldogs' frustration started to show as they continued to collect penalties throughout the game which ended up being their downfall in the third.

With seven minutes remaining, the Gens were in the final stretch, hoping to extend the lead, and defensemen Zackary Sandhu shot in the puck for his first of the playoffs.

The Gens came out on top with a big 7-2 win to stay alive in the series and will be back on Thursday night for game four. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. get tickets here.

