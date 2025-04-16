Erie Otters Select Two Players in 2025 U18 Priority Selection

Erie, Pennsylvania - Priority Selection Draft week would come to a close on Wednesday night, as the Erie Otters would participate in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection Draft for the ninth time.

The final OHL-only Draft of the year, the Under 18 Priority Selection arrives days after the Priority Selection Draft, which saw the Otters select 15 new prospects over 15 rounds. Much like the name implies, the U18 Draft - which started in 2017 - gives teams the opportunity to select any draft-eligible player under the age of 18 - giving players a second-chance at catching scouts' eyes. While the U18 Draft doesn't share the same pomp, circumstance, or acclaim that the standard Priority Selection Draft receives - as team's select players overlooked initially in the Draft process - it is the perfect time to find diamond-in-the-rough, late developing, or under the radar prospects.

The ninth-annual U18 draft would see the Otters come in with the opportunity to select three players from the three rounds - including the #11 overall pick for the first time in team-history. With a 'Linear Draft' being executed - ensuring Erie and all OHL member teams the same draft order in each round. Unlike the Priority Selection, there were no compensatory or traded picks. The 2025 U18 Priority Selection picks were as followed for Erie:

Round 1, #11 pick

Round 2, #31 pick

Erie was initially slotted to pick in the third round, number 51 overall, however surrendered the pick because a goaltender was not selected in round one or two

In the 2024-25 season, three players selected during U18 Drafts dressed for the Otters: forwards Brett Hammond (#1 overall, 2023), Oliver Phillips (#10 overall, 2024), and Jack Clarke (#47 overall, 2024).

Round 1, 11th Overall - Alex Masotti

After selecting Jake Murray with the #12 overall pick on Friday night, the Erie Otters would utilize their #11 overall pick on Wednesday night to welcome defenseman Alex Masotti. Hailing from Newmarket, ON, Masotti spent last season with the Markham Waxers U18 AAA program.

This past season, the 6'2, 184 lbs. blueliner would put together a solid season with 11 points (2G, 9A) and added in 27 PIMS across 28 games played. In the post-season, he was even more productive offensively, collecting five points (1G, 4A) over 10 playoff games. Born in 2008, Masotti adds a bit of youth and experience to the Otters defensive core.

Erie director of hockey operations Scott Grieve spoke highly of the team's first pick in the U18 draft.

"Alex is a steady defenseman with good feet," Grieve said." "He is reliable and makes a good first pass. Alex is someone we had our eyes on last year and we are very happy to add him to our organization through this year's U18 draft. We would like to welcome Alex and the Masotti family to Erie."

Masotti spoke with excitement about what the opportunity to be an Otter means to him.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be an Otter, Masotti said." "Obviously a very historic organization so I'm excited for the opportunity. Can't wait to get going."

The big-bodied blueliner will have a chance to earn his spot in Training Camp come the fall.

Round 2, 31st Overall - David Greene

With the #31 overall pick in the U18 draft, the Erie Otters would add to their blueline once more with the selection of David Greene. A product of St. Catharines, ON the 5'9", 175 lbs. defenseman would spend the 2024-25 season with the Niagara North Stars U18 AAA program. In 24 games, he would put up nine points (1G, 8A) for the Stars. In three OMHA playoff games, Greene would pick up two assists.

Erie director of hockey operations Scott Grieve spoke highly of Greene and what he brings to the organization.

"David is a D who we think has continued to develop over the course of the last 12 months, Grieve said." "He moves the puck up to his teammates quickly. We would like to welcome David and his family to Erie.

Round 3, 51st Overall -

Due to not selecting a goaltender in rounds one or two, Erie would surrender their third round selection.

The Erie Otters continue the 2024-25 season and look ahead to the 2025-26 season with plenty of experience under their belt, a first playoff series win since 2017 and plenty of young players to be excited about. Under Head Coach Kris Mallette, the Otters look to extend their season this year and build on their success into the summer and beyond.

With the results of the 2025 Under 18 Priority Selection Draft finalized, Erie has officially selected 26 players all-time in the U18 draft - with nine U18 Draft players* making the regular season roster for the team all-time.

One final draft remains on the horizon for all member teams of the Canadian Hockey League; the CHL Import Draft which will take place on June 29, 2025.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Alex and David to the Flagship City, and see what they can bring to Erie in the Fall at Training Camp.

Erie's 2025 Draft Coverage is presented by Voodoo Brewing Company. Keep up with all the Otters 2025 Draft picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2025 U18 Priority Selection, please head to OntarioHockeyLeague.com.

