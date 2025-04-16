Colts Drop Game Three

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts travelled to Kingston for game three of the second-round matchup with Barrie holding a 2-0 series lead.

The Frontenacs would open the scoring 90 seconds into the opening frame, making it three straight games of scoring the first tally of the match. The Colts would rally back in large part to a heads-up play by Beau Akey making a play from the blue line to spot overager Owen Van Steensel for his fourth of the playoffs. Van Steensel wouldn't be done scoring; he would clean up at the net to get his second of the period to give the Colts their first lead of the night.

Kingston would grab an early power-play in the middle frame and capitalize on it 2:10 into the period to tie at two. The period would go forward with some penalties between the two clubs but remain even after forty minutes.

Kingston controlled the play in the third, striking two times to give themselves a 4-2 lead. With Ben Hrebik pulled, Carter Lowe found the back of the net to pull the lead within one. With the Colts net empty once again, Kingston put away the game to make it a 5-3 final. With the loss, the series will shift back to Barrie on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

Colts Drop Game Three - Barrie Colts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.