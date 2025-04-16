Firebirds Make Three Picks at 2025 OHL U18 Priority Selection

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds made three picks at the 2025 Under-18 Priority Selection on Wednesday night. Flint took forward Chase Pettipiece with the eighth overall pick, goaltender Lucas Carpino with the 28th pick and forward Michael Pavlovic with the 45th pick.

Pettipiece spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U18 AAA and put up 26 goals and 22 assists in 35 games. He also appeared in three games for the GOJHL Chatham Maroons and added one goal and one assist. Pettipiece has roots in Ohio and holds dual citizenship between the USA and Canada.

Carpino played the past season with the Markham Waxers U18 AAA and appeared in 17 games while notching a record of 10-4-2 with a 1.78 goals against average. Pavlovic was a member of the Toronto Titans U18 AAA during the 2024-25 season and finished with nine goals and 22 assists over 34 games played.

The U18 Priority selection was developed in 2017 to assist the growth of U18 AAA hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their hockey development. All U18 players not currently on a CHL Member Team Protected List who were carded with an Ontario-based U18 AAA Hockey Club or an accredited Hockey Canada sport school in the 2024-25 playing season were eligible for the U18 Priority Selection.

Pettipiece, Carpino and Pavlovic, along with the 15 players drafted over the weekend at the OHL Priority Selection, will be invited to 2025 Orientation Camp, set to take place in Flint on April 25 and 26.

