Sarnia Sting Add Three Additional Prospects Through 2025 OHL U18 Draft

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

This evening, General Manager, Dylan Seca, and his scouting staff wrapped up the 2025 OHL U18 Draft, welcoming three additional prospects. The draft marked an important step in continuing to build the future of the Sting, as the team looks to strengthen its depth with young talent.

With the 4th overall selection in the OHL U18 Draft, Sarnia Sting selected Olivier Romain from the Toronto Marlboros U18 AAA Hockey Club. Olivier is a 6-foot-5 defenceman from Brampton, Ontario. In his latest season with the Marlboros, Olivier recorded 4 goals and 16 assists.

"We're excited about the three players we selected in the U18 Draft," shares Seca. "Olivier Romain is a right-shot defenceman who's shown tremendous growth this season. At 6-foot-5, he's a big presence on the back end. As a team, we're continuously looking to add strength to our backend, and Olivier fits that mold. We think he has a great chance to become an impactful player in our league."

With their second-round selection, the Sting picked goaltender Patrick Darolfi from the Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA program. Standing at 6 feet tall and 183 pounds, Darolfi is a right-catching goaltender who plays a competitive, athletic style.

"Patrick Darolfi is a competitive, athletic goaltender our staff has spent a lot of time evaluating," Comments Seca. "He's a bit of a late bloomer, but we've had success with goalies in the U18 Draft before, and we believe Patrick has that same potential."

In the third round, the Sting selected forward Cole Edmundson from the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks U18 AAA Hockey Club. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound forward was on the team's radar throughout the year, but his standout performance at the Ontario championship-where Elgin-Middlesex captured the title-solidified his status as a must-pick.

"Cole Edmundson is a forward who's been on our radar all season. He had a tremendous championship tournament with Elgin-Middlesex, and our staff on site came away really impressed," Adds Seca. "He's got a great hockey mind, and he's exactly the type of player you want to have around your team"

