67's Add Two Players in 2025 U18 Priority Selection
April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected a pair of players in today's 2025 Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection.
The full list is as follows:
Round 1, Pick 3:
forward Declan Torrance
A Toronto, Ontario native, Torrance stands at 6'2" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He suited up for the Toronto Marlboros U18 AAA program this past season where he scored eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 36 games played.
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2008-04-17
HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Marlboros U18 AAA
Round 2, Pick 24:
forward Carter Cowan
A product of Toronto, Ontario, Cowan appeared with the Toronto Nationals U18 AAA program last season. The right winger scored 13 goals and 13 assists, for 26 points in 33 games played.
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 178 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2008-10-10
HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Nationals U18 AAA
