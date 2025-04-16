Bulldogs Add Trio in 2025 OHL U18 Priority Selection Draft

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Ontario Hockey League's 2025 OHL Priority Selection process continued Wednesday night with the U18 Priority Selection Draft. Through the draft on Wednesday evening the Brantford Bulldogs added a trio of U18 players to the organization, bringing the total of new arrivals to the Bulldogs to 16.

On the clock first at the 17th overall selection, the Bulldogs called Markham Waxers U18 AAA product Kayden Brand. A tremendously creative left-shot winger, the Toronto native has been remarkably consistent over the past three seasons. Playing his U15 & U16 seasons with the Toronto Marlboros program, Brand posted 16 goals & 18 assists for 34 points in 34 GTHL games at the U15 level, leading his team. In the 2023-24 season, Brand continued his strong production at the U16 level with 18 goals & 14 assists for 32 points in 35 GTHL league games along with 30 goals & 31 assists in 61 games across all competitions, finishing only behind a trio of previously OHL drafted players on the Marlboros. Moving to the Markham Waxers U18 program in the OMHA for the 2024-25 season Brand again led his team in scoring, recording 16 goals & 19 assists for 35 points in 29 OMHA league games, following up with 13 points in 10 playoff games on the way to leading the Waxers to the U18 OMHA Championship.

The Bulldogs looked to the crease in the 2nd round, selecting Vaughan Kings U18 AAA star netminder Crosby Dacosta. Combining a calm and confident presence with tremendous athleticism, Dacosta led the Kings to a GTHL Championship this spring along with several tournament wins and an OHF Championship Finals appearance. The Port Credit product was spectacular over the 2024-25 season amassing a 23-4-5 record with a 1.34 GAA / .934 SV% along with 7 shutouts. A GTHL U18 All-Star, Dacosta's performances earned him time as an affiliate player with the Markham Royals of the OJHL in the season.

In the third round, with the 50th overall selection the Bulldogs selected hard nosed Mississauga Senators U18 AAA product Thomas Kirkland. The 6'2", 175lbs product of the Mississauga area brings a physical presence to the Bulldogs with a scoring touch. Posting 5 goals & 22 assists for 27 points across 34 games for the Senators on the season, Kirkland added 42 penalty minutes showing his multi-faceted game.

The Brantford Bulldogs are excited to welcome Kayden, Crosby & Thomas and look forward to seeing them take the ice for the first time in Black & Gold.

