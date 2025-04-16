Rangers Shutout Spitfires 3-0 to Force Game 5
April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Luke Ellinas did the scoring and Jackson Parsons was perfect in the Rangers goal as Kitchener earned a 3-0 victory in Game 4 to force a fifth game in Windsor.
Ellinas recorded two-of-his-three goals in the middle frame after a scoreless first period. His first goal coming two minutes into the period and doubled Kitchener's lead midway through the period. The Rangers locked it down in the third period keeping Windsor off the board and allowed Luke Ellinas to complete the hat-trick slotting the puck into the empty Spitfires cage.
Attendance: 6,701
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
KIT 1, WSR 0 - GWG
1:54 Luke Ellinas (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 2, WSR 0
13:30 Luke Ellinas (3) - Luca Romano
3rd Period
KIT 3, WSR 0 - ENG
16:46 Luke Ellinas (4) - Cameron Mercer
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Luke Ellinas (KIT)
Second Star: Jackson Parsons (KIT)
Third Star: Joey Costanzo (WSR)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 35 - WSR 24
Power play: KIT 0/4 - WSR 0/3
FO%: KIT 65% - WSR 35%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 24/24 Saves, Zero Goals Against
L: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 32/34 Saves, Two Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers head back to Windsor for Game 5 which will be played on Friday, April 18th at 7:05 p.m. Kitchener will look to force Game 6 back at The Aud slated for Sunday, April 20th at 7:00 p.m.
Images from this story
Kitchener Rangers lineup
(Tiffany Luke)
