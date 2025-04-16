Storm Complete 2025 OHL Under 18 Priority Selection

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett and his scouting staff led by Wade Branch, completed the 2025 OHL Under 18 Priority Selection, adding a total of 3 prospects, including 2 forwards and 1 goaltender. For full draft coverage and a complete list of the Storm's 2025 OHL Under 18 Priority Selection Draft Class click here.

Guelph Storm Draft Class 2025

Round Pick Name Position Last Team

1 2 Benjamin Brunton C North Bay Trappers U18 AAA

2 22 Connor Harmon G Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA

2 41 Luckas Franchetto LW Guelph Gryphons U18 AAA

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.