Storm Complete 2025 OHL Under 18 Priority Selection
April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett and his scouting staff led by Wade Branch, completed the 2025 OHL Under 18 Priority Selection, adding a total of 3 prospects, including 2 forwards and 1 goaltender. For full draft coverage and a complete list of the Storm's 2025 OHL Under 18 Priority Selection Draft Class click here.
Guelph Storm Draft Class 2025
Round Pick Name Position Last Team
1 2 Benjamin Brunton C North Bay Trappers U18 AAA
2 22 Connor Harmon G Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA
2 41 Luckas Franchetto LW Guelph Gryphons U18 AAA
