OHL to Hold 2025 Under-18 Priority Selection on Wednesday at 5:30pm

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







The 2025 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection is set to commence at 5:30pm on Wednesday, April 16th where no fewer than 40 players born in 2007 and 2008 will be chosen from Under-18 AAA programs from across the province.

The Under-18 Priority Selection will be held entirely online, and streaming for free on OHL Live. Follow along with pick-by-pick results here at ontariohockeyleague.com.

Just as they did in the OHL Priority Selection this past weekend, the Peterborough Petes will select first overall.

Here's everything you need to know about the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection:

History:

The concept for the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection was developed in 2017 with full support from Hockey Canada's three Ontario Branches including the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO), and Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), to assist in the growth of U18 AAA hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their hockey development.

Past and Present OHL U18 Draft Picks to play in the OHL:

Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts, 1st overall 2017), Emmett Serensits (Sudbury Wolves, 7th overall, 2017), Marko Jakovljevic (Sarnia Sting, 28th overall 2017), Kaleb Pearson (Owen Sound Attack, 29th overall 2017).

Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves, 1st overall 2018), Dustin Hutton (Kingston Frontenacs, 3rd overall 2018), Daniel D'Amato (Erie Otters, 4th overall 2018), Griffin Wilson (Owen Sound Attack, 15th overall 2018), Dakota Betts (Niagara IceDogs, 17th overall 2018)

Ryan Thompson (North Bay Battalion, 8th overall 2019), Nick DeGrazia (Sudbury Wolves, 14th overall 2019), Matt Tovell (Windsor Spitfires, 25th overall 2019), Logan LeSage (Owen Sound Attack, 29th overall 2019), Gavin White (Hamilton Bulldogs, 47th overall 2019)

Anson Thornton (Sarnia Sting, 3rd overall 2020), Samuel Ivanov (Soo Greyhounds, 4th overall 2020), Paul Hughes (Kingston Frontenacs, 5th overall 2020), Andrew Whitton (Oshawa Generals, 13th overall 2020), Samuel Mayer (Peterborough Petes, 15th overall 2020), Marshall Nicholls (Erie Otters, 28th overall 2020), Ian Phillips (Saginaw Spirit, 54th overall 2020)

Abakar Kazbekov (London Knights, 1st overall 2021), Calem Mangone (Saginaw Spirit, 2nd overall 2021), Carter Bickle (Oshawa Generals, 18th overall 2021), Jaden Reyers (Peterborough Petes, 28th overall 2021), Nicholas Surzycia (32nd overall, Sarnia Sting 2021), Ian Michelone (Flint Firebirds, 36th overall 2021), Charlie Fink (Saginaw Spirit, 39th overall 2021), Jacob Julien (41st overall, London Knights 2021), Michael MacLean (Flint Firebirds, 43rd overall 2021), Owen MacDonald (46th overall, Sarnia Sting 2021)

Lincoln Moore (Saginaw Spirit, 1st overall 2022), Nate Krawchuk (Sudbury Wolves, 3rd overall 2022), Brennan Faulkner (Peterborough Petes, 6th overall 2022), Graeme MacAuley (Barrie Colts, 10th overall 2022), Will Haley (Mississauga Steelheads, 13th overall 2022), Dustin Good (Soo Greyhounds, 15th overall 2022), Nolan Ling (Kingston Frontenacs, 16th overall 2022), Matthew Jenken (Flint Firebirds, 17th overall 2022), Bruce McDonald (Erie Otters, 41st overall, Erie Otters 2022), Alec Stewart (Windsor Spitfires, 51st overall 2022)

Brett Hammond (Erie Otters, 1st overall 2023), Riley Clark (Kingston Frontenacs, 4th overall 2023), Daniel Chen (Brantford Bulldogs, 7th overall 2023), Sam Ethier (Owen Sound Attack, 10th overall 2023), Evan Hjelholt (Windsor Spitfires, 18th overall 2023), Hayden Jeffery (Niagara IceDogs, 21st overall 2023), Noah Tegelaar (Soo Greyhounds, 23rd overall 2023), Julian Demiglio (Brampton Steelheads, 45th overall 2023)

Michael Newlove (Windsor Spitfires, 1st overall 2024), Jonathan Kapageridis (Sarnia Sting, 2nd overall 2024), Dylan Turcotte (Peterborough Petes, 3rd overall 2024), Trent Gates (Owen Sound Attack, 7th overall 2024), Oliver Phillips (Erie Otters, 10th overall 2024), Liam Conway (Ottawa 67's, 11th overall 2024), Rowan Henderson (Sudbury Wolves, 12th overall 2024), Carter Nadon (North Bay Battalion, 16th overall 2024), Jack LaBrash (Kitchener Rangers, 35th overall 2024), Jack Clarke (Erie Otters, 47th overall 2024), Theo Avila (Ottawa 67's, 48th overall 2024).

Players Eligible for Selection:

All U18 players not currently on a CHL Member Team Protected List who were carded with an Ontario-based U18 AAA Hockey Club or an accredited Hockey Canada sport school within the OHF, HNO or HEO in the 2024-25 playing season are eligible for the U18 Priority Selection.

Selection Procedure:

The Under-18 Priority Selection Process is two rounds with each OHL Member Team required to select two players. Teams that select a goaltender in one of the first two rounds are permitted to select an additional skater in a third round of selections.

