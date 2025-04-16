Game Preview: Windsor at Kitchener for Game 4

April 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KITCHENER, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are in Kitchener as the teams set to face off in Game 4. The Spitfires have solidified themselves in the drivers' seat with two wins at home and a win on Monday as they hold a 3-0 series lead heading into game 4.

TV: YourTV Windsor

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: AM800

Live Stats

Quotes From The Aud at Morning Skate:

Noah Morneau:

Q: How does the team stay locked in ahead of Game 4 tonight?

A: "I think we keep preparing the same way we have been, and realize that the fourth game is the hardest one to win. We know they're going to come out hard and we have to match their intensity and try to take their crowd out of it."

Q: What has been the message from the coaching staff after game 3 and into game 4?

A: "same thing as all year, we know if we play at our best we can beat anybody. Were just going to try to play our game and do what make sus great and be really detailed all over the ice and try to get the first goal."

Q: With a chance to close the series out, Kitchener will play with a lot of urgency and desperation, how do you match that?

A: "We want to end this series in 4 if we can. We would love to get this over with tonight and start preparing for the next series."

Q: You have been having a strong playoff and series so far, what would you attribute that to?

A: "Just working hard and trying to be really detailed. I have just been trying to make the most of the chances when I get them. Been lucky some have been able to find the back of the net and a lot of great players helping me contribute and I can't do it by myself and couldn't do it without my teammates."

Wyatt Kennedy:

Q: What is the message heading into game 4 tonight?

A: "Just keep doing what we have been doing. We have play 3 really complete games and I think that has been the key to success for us and playing a full 60 is really going to help us."

Q: You have had a strong series on defence, what would you attribute that too?

A: "I think following the coaches gameplan and playing my game and doing what I have to do to help us win. I think I have really done that and all of our D (defence) have come together and really helped us be strong in the first 3 games."

Q: You have had a lot of post-season experience in North Bay, how much would that past experience come into a series like this?

A: "It helps a lot, and you really learn not to get to high. I have seen 3-0 series slip away pretty fast so I think its just focusing on the game at hand and not getting to far ahead of ourselves."

Q: Who has been stepping up in the room leading the charge?

A: "All of our leaders have been, Tree (Greentree) has been really good and Pro (Protas). Morns (Morneau) we have seen all playoffs, he has really stepped up. Credit to some of our young guys, we have 16 year olds that have really stepped up and have helped us win games."

Liam Greentree:

Q: You're up 3-0 in the series, how do you make sure the team stays locked in for tonight?

A: "I think we have to come out and play our game. We know we are up 3-0 but we got to play like the series is at 0-0. We know they're not going to stop, so that's going to play a huge part in it."

Q: Kitchener will be desperate and have a lot of urgency, what do you have to do to match their intensity?

A: They're a hard team and I think they always come out hard to play and we just have to stay dialed in and play our game defensively and lock it down and that will lead tour offence."

Q: You have had a strong series so far, what would you attribute that too?

A: "I think a lot of it goes to the coaches and my linemates Protas and Morneau have been unbelievable."

Head Coach Greg Walters:

Q: With a 3-0 series lead, how do you keep the group grounded and focused heading into Game 4?

A: "Obviously we have taken care of what we need to and we got one more big step, this is the toughest game to close out and Kitchener is going to be ready. We got to make sure we are ready to go and continue to do what were doing."

Q: What is the message for the team knowing Kitchener will be playing with a lot of desperation?

A: "It's the same as game 3 we knew they're going to come out hard and they did. Joey was real good to start the game and gave us some momentum to get going and its going to be no different here tonight."

Q: What has impressed you the most about the teams play through the first 3 games?

A: "This character, the 100% buy in to what were trying to do here and that started at day 1. Defence first and you can see when we are all on the same page our offence comes from knowing where everyone is on the ice and getting out of our zone clean and our skill level takes care of itself."

Q: How much of this playoff success comes down to the culture and buy-in you've built through the season?

A: "It's everything, obviously we have elite talent on this team and our character is higher than I have ever seen and how close these kids are. They love each other and care about each other and its amazing to sit here as a coach and watch what they're doing.

Q: How do you balance the opportunity to close out the series without letting the players get to far ahead of themselves?

A: "Our group is lead by our leadership group, even the guys who are injured right now and not playing, they are around and being extremely positive and routing everybody on. As Anthony Cristoforo said, we know they're coming and this is the biggest game and toughest to win and we'll be ready."

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. The powerplay has been dynamic throughout the first round and the first three games will continue to provide a boost to the offence.

Ilya Protas (Washington) and Liam Greentree (LA Kings) both lead the OHL Playoffs in points with 24. Protas has 4 goals and 20 assists.

Liam Greentree (LA Kings) has 14 goals and 10 assists. Greentree leads playoff goal scorers.

Liam Greentree was the hero in game 3 as he scored 5 goals and tallied an assist in a 6-3 win. Greentree set a new Spitfire goals in a playoff game record as he surpassed Ernie Godden who had 4 back in 1981.

In goal, the Spitfires have used Joey Costanzo as the teams primary starter, through the first round Costanzo went 4-0-1 and has added three more wins.

Scouting the Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. The Rangers group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

In the playoffs, Trent Swick (Vegas GK) leads the team with 10 points (4g, 6a) and is closely followed by Christian Humphreys (Colorado) who has 7 points (2g, 5a). Both were held pointless in the first two games but Swick was able to get an assist in Game 3.

In goal, the Rangers have gone with overager Jackson Parsons who has solidified himself as one of the leagues best goalies and recently won the overager player of the year award. Parsons played in 52 regular season games and had a 2.24GAA and SV% of .920. In the playoffs, Parsons played in all 8 games going 4-4-0 and has a 2.86GAA and .888 SV%.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Both teams have potent powerplay's but penalty killing could tip the scales. Whichever team stays more disciplined and capitalizes on the man advantage will likely gain the upper hand in what should be a tight series.

