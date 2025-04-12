67's Select Brayden Blyth with 107th Overall Pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 107th overall pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected forward Brayden Blyth from the York Simcoe Express U16 AAA.

"Brayden is a power forward with a heavy shot," said Ottawa 67's Scout Jay Lacroix. "He plays with a consistently high work ethic."

Blyth, 15, tallied 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 28 games this past season. The Minesing, Ontario native saw some success at this year's OHL Cup posting one goal and three assists for four points in four games.

