2025 OHL Priority Selection Day 1 Recap

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm welcomed five prospects on day one of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

General Manager George Burnett and the scouting staff led by Wade Branch completed rounds one through three of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, selecting five players, including three forwards, one defenseman, and one goaltender.

