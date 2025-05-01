Gens Sweep Colts and Named Eastern Conference Champions

May 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals were up three in the Eastern Conference Finals series, and fought hard til the end to win the Bobby Orr Trophy for the second year in a row.

Heading into the first period, the Barrie Colts had one last chance to extend this series, so they came out hot. After some quiet back-and-forth play, Cole Beaudoin shot the puck over Jacob Oster to take the lead.

The Gens were down by one going into the intermission, but they were not backing away from the challenge. Four minutes into the second, defenseman Luca D'Amato sniped in his second the playoffs, assisted by Cal Ritchie and Beckett Sennecke.

The Gens were on a roll as Noah Powell raced to the front of the net to receive a pass from Luca Marrelli to secure the leading goal of the period. The Colts felt the heat and quickly responded with two goals in a minute, scored by Anthony Romani and Brad Gardiner, to take the lead.

Before the end of the period, the Gens continued to take big hits and battle along the boards, and it paid off for Owen Griffin on the breakaway, netting his 14th of the playoffs.

The third period was busy for the Gens as they powered through to the end. Matthew Buckley opens the period with an unassisted goal on the breakaway, making it his 5th season.

The Gens later went on the man-advantage, and Colby Barlow sniped in his 13th of the playoffs, assisted by Marrelli and Sennecke. Less than a minute later Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Marrelli netted the insurance goal of the night, and his 6th of the playoffs.

The Colts attempted to come back from being down three goals, as Dalyn Wakely scored the fourth and final goal for the Colts. Griffin answered back with an unassisted goal and his second of the game.

To end off the third period, Ritchie and Sennecke raced to the net on a 2-on-1 to make it an 8-4, and sweep the Colts in four straight wins, becoming Eastern Conference Champions.

The Gens came out with the 8-4 win and will now prepare to take on the London Knights. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, May 3rd at 10 am, dates are to be determined, check the website for more.

