Generals Look to Close out Eastern Conference Finals on Home Ice

May 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals look to close out the Eastern Conference Finals after a thrilling 7-6 double ot Game 3.

Oshawa did not have their best performance in Game 3, but they were able to seemingly able to outscore their problems. The Gens were able to convert in the dying minutes and send the game to overtime before they ended it in double overtime.

Barrie is looking to take it one game at a time and fight to keep their season alive. This is not the first time the Colts have faced elimination this postseason, going to a game seven with the Kingston Frontenacs.

Game 3 was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Oshawa Generals pull out a 7-6 double overtime win to put themselves up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Generals and Colts traded goals through the first period but it was the Generals striking last going into the intermission up 3-2.

Both teams would score twice in the middle frame before the Colts came out hot in the third, flipping the script and taking a lead before Owen Griffin found the back of the net with the Gens' net empty, sending the game to overtime.

After the first overtime period solved nothing, it was the king of Oshawa, Luke Torrance, hammering a beautiful pass from Beckett Sennecke to send GensNation home happy!

On the Generals' side, watch out for Colby Barlow. The Winnipeg Jets prospect has been on a tear this playoff run, leading the league in points. This post-season, Barlow has collected 28 points, including 12 goals and 16 assists.

For the Colts, watch out for Owen Van Steensel. The Barrie Colts overager has been on a tear, having almost matched his playoff total from last season, scoring eight goals and adding 11 assists.

