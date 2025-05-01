Oshawa Generals Win Second-Straight Bobby Orr Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions

Oshawa Generals with the Bobby Orr Trophy

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are heading back to the OHL Championship Series for a rematch with the London Knights, defeating the Barrie Colts by a score of 8-4 at home on Thursday to complete the series sweep.

Tied at three entering he third period, a breakaway goal from Matthew Buckley broke the deadlock, inspiring an Oshawa run of three goals in under two minutes to establish a three-goal cushion.

"We understood the magnitude of the third period and I thought it was our best period. It's a good way to close things out," said Generals head coach Brad Malone, currently in his first OHL season at the helm. "I'm very confident in the guys, I just wish I was playing with them. It's been a pleasure to be back there behind the bench and work with them everyday. It's been a lot of fun."

Generals blueliner Luca Marrelli was the game's first star with a goal and four assists as he climbed into the OHL playoff scoring lead with 31 points (6-25--31) over 16 games. NHL Draft prospect Owen Griffin was also a standout with two goals and an assist. New York Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie also had three points, finishing with a goal and two helpers.

Oshawa wins a second straight Bobby Orr Trophy, advancing to the OHL Championship Series after eliminating Brampton, Brantford and now Barrie.

"We played three great teams, they were all hard series," said Generals forward Colby Barlow. There's a lot of leadership in our room and it's a special group of guys to be able to do this with."

The Barrie Colts see their season come to an end, one that saw them claim the Emms Trophy as Central Division champions. Barrie overagers Beau Jelsma, Dalyn Wakely and Owen Van Steensel each played their final OHL contest to cap-off successful careers.

"It's not the outcome we wanted, we've been grinding all season long and I love all those guys in there," said Colts forward Cole Beaudoin. "We fought til the end. I'm proud of the group but it's definitely frustrating."

"The East was a different animal this year, it was a real gauntlet and there were six teams who all could win," said Colts head coach Marty Williamson. "Oshawa's the last man standing. I'm proud of this group of guys. I thought when we got the fourth goal we were going to be able to come back tonight but it just wasn't meant to be."

The Oshawa Generals become the first team to ever win back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies since it was first introduced under the conference format in 1999. It marks the Generals' third Eastern Conference title after previously coming out on top in 2024 and 2015.

Generals overagers Jacob Oster, Luca D'Amato and Luke Torrance were presented with the Bobby Orr Trophy by OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations Barclay Branch before a crowd of 5,915 at the Tribute Communities Centre.

